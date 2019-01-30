Samsung Research America Joins NYU WIRELESS Industrial Affiliate Program

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU WIRELESS announced today that Samsung Research America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., has joined NYU WIRELESS, a leading research center in the Tandon School of Engineering, as its 14th industrial affiliate member. Professor Tom Marzetta, associate director of NYU WIRELESS and originator of the 5th Generation wireless technology Massive MIMO, will be the technical point of contact within NYU WIRELESS. In his research at the center, Marzetta is exploring new concepts beyond Massive MIMO.

"NYU WIRELESS is one of the world's top University programs in wireless research with a strong track record of pioneering research on 5G," said Charlie Zhang, vice president, Samsung Research America, and head of its standards and mobility innovation lab. "Samsung Research America is excited to join NYU WIRELESS, as we believe close collaborations between academia and industry leaders are the key to sustained innovation for the future of 5G and beyond."

"It is very gratifying to have Samsung, a world leader in wireless, rejoin our research center, and to have the personal involvement and expertise of Dr. Zhang and his colleagues on our board of directors," added NYU WIRELESS director Professor Theodore (Ted) S. Rappaport. "Samsung was a founding Industrial Affiliate member of NYU WIRELESS when we first launched our center in 2012, when few knew that millimeter waves would be a crucial component of massive broadband wireless networks."

As an Industrial Affiliate member of NYU WIRELESS, Samsung joins a forward-looking group of global wireless companies that are pursuing cutting edge technologies and applications that will drive the next decade of wireless communication networks.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About NYU WIRELESS

NYU WIRELESS is a multi-disciplinary academic research center that is pioneering 5G and 6G communication networks, and pursuing foundational theories for future millimeter wave and Terahertz systems. Centered at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and involving more than 100 faculty and students throughout the entire NYU community, NYU WIRELESS offers its faculty, students and Industrial Affiliate members a world-class research environment that is creating fundamental knowledge and techniques for next-generation mass-deployable wireless devices and systems across a wide range of applications and markets. This center combines the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, NYU School of Medicine, and NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, and offers a depth of expertise with unparalleled capabilities for the creation of new wireless circuits and systems as well as new health care solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.nyuwireless.com.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit www.engineering.nyu.edu.

