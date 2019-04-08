Samsung Showcases Innovative Display Solutions Optimized for Broadcast Applications at NAB 2019

Samsung provides the broadcast industry with display technologies that deliver crisp resolution and life-like visuals

Today, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., is showcasing its latest portfolio of display solutions for the broadcast industry at the National Association of Broadcasters Conference (NAB). The Samsung display technology line up delivers on-set and on-screen content for broadcasters and producers with crisp resolution and vibrant colors. The innovations will be featured in Booth #SU4405 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 8 to 10.

“With high-quality Samsung displays, broadcasters can be confident that the clear content they film on-set translates accurately to viewers watching in their homes,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President for the Digital Signage Product Group. “Samsung technology and solutions are not only easy to use and manage, but they provide impactful, life-like visuals for the broadcast environment. Strategic placement of these displays to maximize any space can completely transform audience experiences.”

Samsung displays and solutions for broadcast deliver high dynamic range, offering accurate color reproduction from the deepest blacks to brightest whites while offering consistent and out-of-the-box calibration. Samsung offers technology that fulfills the increasing demands as content continues to grow with higher resolution. Samsung QLED 8K displays are equipped with artificial intelligence that upscales 4K content allowing viewers to experience the most crisp, striking visuals. From 8K displays to data storage drives, Samsung equips broadcasters with the right tools to excel in today’s high-tech landscape.

Samsung Product Highlights at the Booth

Intelligent 8K Digital Signage

The new Samsung QLED 8K Signage pairs the market’s highest resolution display with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology to produce lifelike images and allow users to enjoy immersive viewing experiences. The AI upscaling technology in the commercial displays captures the attention of customers including store owners and advertisers. The new slim design at less than 40mm deep provides hassle-free installation and with Samsung’s advanced optical technology, the screen blends into nearly any environment. With a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, individual pixels in an image become imperceptible to the human eye. The QLED 8K display delivers enhanced color presentation through local dimming and Quantum Light Control as well as features HDR10+ along with 4,000nit peak brightness.

LED Displays for Commercial Settings

The IF Series with fine pixel pitch in P1.2 leverages LED HDR scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed, realistic picture and the screens reach peak brightness levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Often, conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green and blue color hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale settings. Through unique grayscale management, the IF Series displays surmounts these challenges with algorithms that maintain consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, indoor environments with low light levels, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.

Collaborative Workplace Solutions

Samsung displays and solutions designed for workplace collaboration offer extensive connectivity and advanced functionality. The Samsung Flip is a versatile and portable digital flipchart that enhances today’s fast-paced, digital-centric workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports up to four simultaneous writers so teams can work together with ease. It drives greater collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is ideal for all types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming.

Stand Alone Displays for Business

The Samsung BEN series, a commercial display featuring a modern slim-edge design, is virtually bezel-less on three sides making it an ideal solution for boardroom, conference room and meeting room applications. The BEN series helps give any space a contemporary look while offering versatile connectivity options plus a built-in tuner, embedded connectivity and speakers for convenient functionality.

Monitors for Productivity and Efficiency

The Samsung Space Monitor leverages its sleek design and functionality to allow users to focus on what is on the screen rather than what is around it. Its unique built-in space saving solution includes a fully-integrated clamp stand that grips to the desk to allow the monitor to tilt back and forth, freeing up space for optimal user productivity. Beyond aesthetics, the Space Monitor is a feature-rich, high-performance monitor. The 27-inch model offers QHD resolution for incredibly detailed, sharp images, while the 32-inch model presents content in 4K UHD. In addition, the Samsung C49HG90 49-inch ultra-curved and ultra-wide business desktop monitor is on display, featuring Quantum dot technology and screen real estate designed for performance-seeking professionals.

Data Storage and Memory Solutions

As a leader in advanced memory solutions, Samsung helps media and entertainment industry professionals boost efficiency and productivity with its solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory solutions. With Samsung’s ultra-high performance and high-density SSD and memory card portfolio, production professionals and content creators experience greater efficiency with blazing-fast read and write speeds and increased capacity for high-resolution photography and 4K video recording. With Samsung SSDs and memory cards, users can manipulate in real-time large data sets of video, audio and images, and significantly decrease processing time for data intensive operations.

Thought Leadership at NAB 2019

On April 10, Samsung executives will participate in two speaking sessions focused on emerging technologies and how they will impact the broadcast industry.

Samsung Senior Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Mobile B2B Taher Behbehani will speak on a panel, titled “5G Is the Future...Or Is It?” During the session, Behbehani and other industry experts will discuss how the cellular communications paradigm is shifting and how it is likely to impact almost every aspect of our lives. The session will take place at 9am PT on the NAB Main Stage (room N7506).

Samsung Vice President and Head of the North American Display Office Stephen Choi will speak as part of an 8K seminar on the benefits of implementing 8K digital signage in professional and commercial environments. He will discuss the unlimited potential for 8K displays in the professional space, from installations in broadcast studios to deliver crisp on-set and on-screen content, to integrations in museums and art galleries to breathe new life into exhibitions. Choi’s session will take place at 4pm PT in room N221-222.

In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 20181.

To learn more about Samsung Digital Signage including the solutions showcased at NAB 2019 and more, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.

1 Note: Consumer TVs, along with Commercial Lite and Hospitality TVs used for signage are excluded.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005226/en/