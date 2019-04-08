Samsung Showcases Innovative Display Solutions Optimized for Broadcast Applications at NAB 2019

Today, Samsung
Electronics America, Inc., is
showcasing its latest portfolio of display solutions for the broadcast
industry at the National Association of Broadcasters Conference (NAB).
The Samsung display technology line up delivers on-set and on-screen
content for broadcasters and producers with crisp resolution and vibrant
colors. The innovations will be featured in Booth
#SU4405 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 8 to 10.
“With high-quality Samsung displays, broadcasters can be confident that
the clear content they film on-set translates accurately to viewers
watching in their homes,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President for the
Digital Signage Product Group. “Samsung technology and solutions are not
only easy to use and manage, but they provide impactful, life-like
visuals for the broadcast environment. Strategic placement of these
displays to maximize any space can completely transform audience
experiences.”
Samsung displays and solutions for broadcast deliver high dynamic range,
offering accurate color reproduction from the deepest blacks to
brightest whites while offering consistent and out-of-the-box
calibration. Samsung offers technology that fulfills the increasing
demands as content continues to grow with higher resolution. Samsung
QLED 8K displays are equipped with artificial intelligence that upscales
4K content allowing viewers to experience the most crisp, striking
visuals. From 8K displays to data storage drives, Samsung equips
broadcasters with the right tools to excel in today’s high-tech
landscape.
Samsung Product Highlights at the Booth
Intelligent 8K Digital Signage
The new Samsung QLED 8K Signage pairs the market’s highest resolution
display with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology to
produce lifelike images and allow users to enjoy immersive viewing
experiences. The AI upscaling technology in the commercial displays
captures the attention of customers including store owners and
advertisers. The new slim design at less than 40mm deep provides
hassle-free installation and with Samsung’s advanced optical technology,
the screen blends into nearly any environment. With a resolution of
7,680 x 4,320 pixels, individual pixels in an image become imperceptible
to the human eye. The QLED 8K display delivers enhanced color
presentation through local dimming and Quantum Light Control as well as
features HDR10+ along with 4,000nit peak brightness.
LED Displays for Commercial Settings
The IF Series with fine pixel pitch in P1.2
leverages LED HDR scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed,
realistic picture and the screens reach peak brightness levels nearly
two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Often,
conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green and blue color
hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale settings.
Through unique grayscale management, the IF Series displays surmounts
these challenges with algorithms that maintain consistent R/G/B
gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, indoor environments
with low light levels, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display
content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.
Collaborative Workplace Solutions
Samsung displays and solutions designed for workplace collaboration
offer extensive connectivity and advanced functionality. The Samsung Flip is
a versatile and portable digital flipchart that enhances today’s
fast-paced, digital-centric workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports
up to four simultaneous writers so teams can work together with ease. It
drives greater collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is
ideal for all types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming.
Stand Alone Displays for Business
The Samsung BEN
series, a commercial display featuring a modern slim-edge design, is
virtually bezel-less on three sides making it an ideal solution for
boardroom, conference room and meeting room applications. The BEN series
helps give any space a contemporary look while offering versatile
connectivity options plus a built-in tuner, embedded connectivity and
speakers for convenient functionality.
Monitors for Productivity and Efficiency
The Samsung Space
Monitor leverages its sleek design and functionality to allow users
to focus on what is on the screen rather than what is around it. Its
unique built-in space saving solution includes a fully-integrated clamp
stand that grips to the desk to allow the monitor to tilt back and
forth, freeing up space for optimal user productivity. Beyond
aesthetics, the Space Monitor is a feature-rich, high-performance
monitor. The 27-inch model offers QHD resolution for incredibly
detailed, sharp images, while the 32-inch model presents content in 4K
UHD. In addition, the Samsung C49HG90
49-inch ultra-curved and ultra-wide business desktop monitor is on
display, featuring Quantum dot technology and screen real estate
designed for performance-seeking professionals.
Data Storage and Memory Solutions
As a leader in advanced memory
solutions, Samsung helps media and entertainment industry
professionals boost efficiency and productivity with its solid-state
drives (SSDs) and memory solutions. With Samsung’s ultra-high
performance and high-density SSD and memory card portfolio, production
professionals and content creators experience greater efficiency with
blazing-fast read and write speeds and increased capacity for
high-resolution photography and 4K video recording. With Samsung SSDs
and memory cards, users can manipulate in real-time large data sets of
video, audio and images, and significantly decrease processing time for
data intensive operations.
Thought Leadership at NAB 2019
On April 10, Samsung executives will participate in two speaking
sessions focused on emerging technologies and how they will impact the
broadcast industry.
Samsung Senior Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Mobile B2B
Taher Behbehani will speak on a panel, titled “5G
Is the Future...Or Is It?” During the session, Behbehani and other
industry experts will discuss how the cellular communications paradigm
is shifting and how it is likely to impact almost every aspect of our
lives. The session will take place at 9am PT on the NAB Main Stage (room
N7506).
Samsung Vice President and Head of the North American Display Office
Stephen Choi will speak as part of an 8K seminar on the benefits of
implementing 8K digital signage in professional and commercial
environments. He will discuss the unlimited potential for 8K displays in
the professional space, from installations in broadcast studios to
deliver crisp on-set and on-screen content, to integrations in museums
and art galleries to breathe new life into exhibitions. Choi’s session
will take place at 4pm PT in room N221-222.
In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position
as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit
sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS
Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified
Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According
to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung
accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital
signage unit sales in 20181.
To learn more about Samsung Digital Signage including the solutions
showcased at NAB 2019 and more, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/.
