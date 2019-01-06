Samsung Smart TVs to Launch iTunes Movies & TV Shows and Support AirPlay 2 Beginning Spring 2019

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today it will offer iTunes
Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart TV
models beginning this spring. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be
made available via firmware update. In an industry first, a new iTunes
Movies and TV Shows app will debut only on Samsung Smart TVs in more
than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available on Samsung Smart
TVs in 190 countries worldwide.
With the new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on Samsung Smart TVs,
Samsung customers can access their existing iTunes library and browse
the iTunes Store to buy or rent from a selection of hundreds of
thousands of movies and TV episodes — including the largest selection of
4K HDR movies. iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with
Samsung’s Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, the New Bixby and
Search, to create a consistent experience across Samsung’s platform.
With AirPlay 2 support, Samsung customers will be able to effortlessly
play videos, photos, music, podcasts and more from Apple
devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The
Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD
models.
As the global leader in television for 13 years, Samsung Smart TVs have
grown to become one of the largest entertainment platforms available on
the market.
“We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the
widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform,” said Won-Jin
Lee, Executive Vice President, Service Business of Visual Display at
Samsung Electronics. “Bringing more content, value and open platform
functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes
and AirPlay is ideal for everyone.”
“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even
more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone,
iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite
content on the biggest screen in their home,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice
president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative
ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs,
smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network
systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the
latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005088/en/