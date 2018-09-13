Samsung Supports Verizon’s 5G Home Launch with 5G End-to-End Solutions

Samsung 5G Technology – including compact 5G home/outdoor router, 5G Radio and virtualized radio solutions – powers Verizon’s 5G Broadband Internet Service

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced their support of Verizon’s 5G Home service, which will provide 5G broadband Internet service to consumers in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and Indianapolis. Verizon’s 5G broadband Internet service is the world’s first 5G commercial network.

The service is supported by Samsung’s FCC-certified 5G solutions, which includes a compact 5G home and outdoor router, 5G Radio (Access Unit, Digital Unit-integrated type), and virtualized radio solutions. After a series of pre-commercial 5G trials spanning a variety of markets, Samsung and Verizon have applied lessons learned -- from network design considerations to optimization techniques -- to the newly available 5G service.

“Collaborating with Verizon on 5G – from pre-standard specification development to trials across the U.S. and now to the delivery of their first 5G commercial network – has been a rewarding and exciting experience,” said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Verizon’s new service offering will provide consumers in the four 5G Home cities with ultra-fast and reliable service via our 5G solutions.”

“We’re excited to offer 5G Home – the world’s first commercial 5G broadband Internet service – and to lead the industry in the deployment of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “Our FirstOn5G.com site is open for business and we look forward to working with Samsung to give our customers an opportunity to cut the cord and go cable-free on this next-generation technology.”

5G Home is built on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network and will deliver typical network speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on location, peak speeds of nearly 1 Gbps, with no data caps.

Back in February 2018, Samsung unveiled the world’s first complete commercial 5G FWA solutions, comprised of 5G radio (access unit and virtualized RAN), 5G routers and next-generation core. Using in-house technology and assets, Samsung has developed the first commercial ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs, and with these technical advancements, Samsung has been able to bring one of the smallest integrated FCC-certified 5G radio base stations and 5G home routers (CPEs) to market.

About Samsung Networks

Samsung is a pioneer in network innovation, with a broad portfolio of solutions that provide support for operators, enterprises, and consumers across LTE, Wi-Fi, and 5G. Samsung Networks has achieved numerous “world’s firsts”, from key technologies like carrier aggregation and voice over LTE to the first commercial femtocell, and most recently the first FCC-certified end-to-end 5G products.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovation leader in consumer electronics design and technology. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA delivers a broad range of consumer and business solutions, ranging from IT and home appliance products to cellular network infrastructure. Samsung is the market leader for HDTVs in the U.S. and America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more of the award-winning products you love with Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com and for the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow on Twitter @SamsungNewsUS.

