Samsung Supports Verizon’s 5G Home Launch with 5G End-to-End Solutions

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced their support of
Verizon’s 5G Home service, which will provide 5G broadband Internet
service to consumers in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and
Indianapolis. Verizon’s 5G broadband Internet service is the world’s
first 5G commercial network.
The service is supported by Samsung’s FCC-certified 5G solutions, which
includes a compact 5G home and outdoor router, 5G Radio (Access Unit,
Digital Unit-integrated type), and virtualized radio solutions. After a
series of pre-commercial
5G trials spanning a variety of markets, Samsung and Verizon have
applied lessons learned -- from network design considerations to
optimization techniques -- to the newly available 5G service.
“Collaborating with Verizon on 5G – from pre-standard specification
development to trials across the U.S. and now to the delivery of their
first 5G commercial network – has been a rewarding and exciting
experience,” said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division,
Samsung Electronics America. “Verizon’s new service offering will
provide consumers in the four 5G Home cities with ultra-fast and
reliable service via our 5G solutions.”
“We’re excited to offer 5G Home – the world’s first commercial 5G
broadband Internet service – and to lead the industry in the deployment
of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology
Development and Planning for Verizon. “Our FirstOn5G.com
site is open for business and we look forward to working with Samsung to
give our customers an opportunity to cut the cord and go cable-free on
this next-generation technology.”
5G Home is built on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network and will deliver
typical network speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on location, peak
speeds of nearly 1 Gbps, with no data caps.
Back in February 2018, Samsung unveiled the world’s first complete
commercial 5G FWA solutions, comprised of 5G radio (access unit and
virtualized RAN), 5G routers and next-generation core. Using in-house
technology and assets, Samsung has developed the first commercial
ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs, and with these technical
advancements, Samsung has been able to bring one of the smallest
integrated FCC-certified 5G radio base stations and 5G home routers
(CPEs) to market.
About Samsung Networks
Samsung is a pioneer in network innovation, with a broad portfolio of
solutions that provide support for operators, enterprises, and consumers
across LTE, Wi-Fi, and 5G. Samsung Networks has achieved numerous
“world’s firsts”, from key technologies like carrier aggregation and
voice over LTE to the first commercial femtocell, and most recently the
first FCC-certified end-to-end 5G products.
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ, Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
(SEA), is a recognized innovation leader in consumer electronics design
and technology. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd., SEA delivers a broad range of consumer and business solutions,
ranging from IT and home appliance products to cellular network
infrastructure. Samsung is the market leader for HDTVs in the U.S. and
America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more of the
award-winning products you love with Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com
and for the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us
and follow on Twitter @SamsungNewsUS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005829/en/