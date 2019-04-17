Samsung U.S. Resolution Tour 2019 Makes Eight Stops Across the Country To Showcase The Newest and Most Innovative Display Lineup

Samsung Offers First-Hand Experience with Top Samsung Display
Technologies Redefining the Future of Business
Today, Samsung Electronics America announced the dates for the 2019
Resolution Tour, an eight-city roadshow offering a hands-on experience
with Samsung’s
newest display innovations designed to inspire creativity and
collaboration within a workplace and redefine the future of business.
Kicking off in Tampa, Florida, the tour will stop in eight cities across
the nation, including Houston, San Mateo, Seattle, Chicago, and Boston.
More cities will be added later this year. Each session will showcase
the Samsung
Flip, UH55F-E
Videowall and IF
Series Display, among other top Samsung display technologies
designed to revolutionize workplace collaboration and efficiency.
At each stop along the way, Samsung executives and engineers will be
onsite to share the vision for digital signage, insights on industry
trends in display and collaboration technologies as well as use cases
for all solutions. The unique product experience will showcase how
Samsung’s digital signage transforms the conventional viewing
experience. Visitors to each stop can enjoy food trucks and raffles
onsite.
“Our goal with the 2019 U.S. Resolution tour is to provide customers
across the country with the opportunity to spend hands-on time
interacting with Samsung display technologies to discover how businesses
can increase efficiencies and productivity with the right tools,” says
Mark Quiroz, Vice President for the Digital Signage Product Group. “The
roadshow showcases key customer use cases of how today’s leading
companies are redefining the future of business with Samsung’s latest
display innovations.”
Samsung displays showcased during the tour includes:
-
UH55F-E Videowall: Provides unmatched color accuracy and
brightness uniformity through precise calibration and panel
technology. The 700-nit brightness and extremely narrow 1.7mm bezel to
bezel model yields a virtually seamless, life-like viewing experience.
Additionally, the videowall eliminates the need for graphic cards with
Daisy Chain through use of DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 or HDMI port. Designed
for 24/7 operation, this videowall creates opportunities for
broadcasters with best-in-class reliability– critical in the
fast-paced studio environment.
-
Samsung Flip: The Samsung Flip is a versatile and portable
digital flipchart that enhances today’s fast-paced, digital-centric
workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports up to four simultaneous
writers so teams can work together with ease. It drives greater
collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is ideal for all
types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming. Also
showcased at the booth is the QBN-W series, available in 75-inches,
featuring enhanced touch technology, the intuitive MagicIWB S5
solution and UHD picture quality to boost productivity and
collaboration.
-
IF Series: The fine pixel pitch P1.2 display leverages LED HDR
scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed and realistic
picture. The Samsung LED Display IF Series reaches peak brightness
levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness
norms. Often, conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green
and blue color hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale
settings. The IF Series displays alleviate these challenges through a
unique grayscale management algorithm that maintains consistent R/G/B
gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, low-brightness
indoor environments, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display
content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.
The Samsung Resolution Tour kicks off on April 17 in Tampa, Florida with
stops at the following cities.
-
April 23, Houston, Texas
-
May 1, San Mateo, Calif.
-
May 7, Seattle, Wash.
-
Late Summer, Chicago, Ill.
-
Late Summer, Boston, Mass.
Attendees can register for the Samsung Resolution Tour here.
Please continue to check out the website for future updates in the
coming months.
