Samsung Unveils its Expanded Vision of Connected Living at CES 2019

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled its expanded vision of
connected living with improvements in smart technology that are rapidly
transforming the rhythms of daily life. Samsung’s connected living
innovations – embedded in its home appliance line – will be on display
at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 8-11,
2019.
Today’s growing families and new homebuyers bring a new outlook towards
technology and how it fits their day to day lives. Technology is no
longer something that needs to be learned, but rather something that
functions seamlessly in ways that enhance their lives, provides
increased personalization and allows them to spend time doing what
matters most to them. A Smart Home isn’t about the devices, the speeds
or the specs, but rather the experiences that start with the most basic
daily routines.
“Connecting people in new ways and helping them care for their homes and
families is one of our biggest missions,” said John Herrington, Senior
Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics
America. “Samsung is taking connected living to the next level with
innovations that are more intelligent and intuitive, allowing people to
get things done while enjoying time with family and friends.”
Case in point is the expansion of connected living to include artificial
intelligence. Long viewed as something in the distant future, AI is here
now. The centerpiece of Samsung’s AI vision is Bixby, which in a short
amount of time has leapfrogged from a simple voice assistant to a truly
intelligent interface capable of more conversational interaction and
simplified control of hundreds of devices.
The impact of Bixby built into home appliances can be seen in everything
from the Family Hub’s more personalized screen experience and expanded
universe of voice-activated apps; to an intuitive AI-powered laundry
assistant in Samsung’s new front load washer which makes washing clothes
the way you want infinitely more intuitive and easier.
In addition, over the past year, Samsung has consolidated all of its IoT
apps into one, simplified and streamlined SmartThings app. At the same
time, the number of SmartThings-compatible devices has doubled and now
grown to include products from and partnerships with Amazon, Google,
Plume, and Ring.
The result is a broader and even more open network for connecting and
managing life at home, and the added convenience of getting daily tasks
done as quickly and efficiently as possible. In other words, there’s
less focus on what is connected and how it’s connected,
and more on what the user can do by just saying what they want to
do.
Samsung’s connected living innovations will be available this spring.
For more information about Samsung Home Appliances, please visit www.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative
ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs,
smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network
systems, and memory, system LSI foundry and LED solutions. For the
latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005846/en/