Samsung, Verizon and BlueJeans Unlock the Potential of Enterprise Mobile Conferencing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung, Verizon and BlueJeans Network, Inc. announced a collaborative effort at the Samsung Developer Conference today that unlocks new opportunities in video business applications for teams and corporate users. Custom and exclusive to Samsung Galaxy 2019 flagship devices, the new solution brings together the intelligent video conferencing of BlueJeans and the power of Verizon’s 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks to offer a lower cost yet high-quality alternative for team collaboration.



Lowered Cost of Entry for Video Conferencing

Today’s dispersed teams increasingly rely on video conferencing to stay connected and aligned. However the costs of outfitting workspaces with modern video conferencing equipment can quickly climb. By leveraging Samsung DeX on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Note10+ 5G, BlueJeans can turn any huddle room into a fully equipped video conferencing room for a fraction of the cost compared to conventional equipment.

BlueJeans typically relied on selfie mode for smartphone video conferencing. With the new solution, it can now also leverage the ultrawide, rear-facing 123° field of view lenses Samsung released on all 2019 Galaxy flagship smartphones to capture a full meeting room. Participants simply need to connect one of the smartphones to a larger display with an HDMI adapter enabling DeX mode, which instantly transfers the meeting experience onto the larger screen and leverages dual screen mode. And Verizon, with the nation’s largest 4G LTE network, provides a consistent, high quality connection for an increasingly mobile workforce. Additionally, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network offers improvements in download speed and data volume, further enhancing the current experience and providing a foundation for new, immersive communications experiences.

Enabling a Diverse, Dispersed Workforce

Another attribute of today’s modern teams is that they frequently involve freelancers and contractors who work from home or other remote locations. These surroundings may be distracting or contain sensitive information (such as on a whiteboard) that they want to protect. The same applies for entrepreneurs or start-ups. To address this need, BlueJeans worked with Samsung to develop BlueJeans Privacy Mode, which uses the S10 5G’s time of flight camera to blur the backgrounds these users find themselves in. Samsung S10 5G users can conduct meetings almost anywhere, limiting the stress of revealing sensitive data on a whiteboard, or the distraction of a coffee shop, behind them. Enhancing the experience even further, BlueJeans has leveraged the Note 10's S Pen software developer kit to tie the most used functions, like mute and camera selection, into an S Pen function.

Crisper HD Video and Audio for your meetings

Clear and crisp video is a powerful collaboration tool. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service and Samsung 5G devices, teams generally don’t have to worry about the strength of their network connection during a BlueJeans meeting. The BlueJeans app on the S10/N10 5G gets a clear video boost by raising the thresholds traditionally in place to normalize the experience on slower networks. The power of Verizon 5G provides high definition video for immersive collaboration. And BlueJeans with Dolby Voice™ audio minimizes background noise when you’re on the go.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service with Samsung 5G devices create an exciting opportunity for the developer community to think beyond contemporary device and connection limitations. Virtually every business environment and use case can benefit from 5G and there is an exciting opportunity to collaborate on the next wave of applications to power the future of work. 5G applications can radically change how doctors serve patients and how teachers engage students. From remote field technicians to front line workers, the power of 5G should change how and where work is done to best serve the user and customer.

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of organizations from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com/business . For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS .

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, and Samsung Knox are all trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com .

Press Contacts:

Erin Cheever, BlueJeans

echeever@bluejeans.com

Kevin King, Verizon

kevin.king@verizon.com