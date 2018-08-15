Samsung and Harman Kardon Collaborate to Provide Perfect Sound in New Premium Soundbar Lineup

Premium soundbars HW-N950 and HW-N850, developed in collaboration with HARMAN, feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for an immersive sound experience

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today that it released two co-branded premium soundbars – the HW-N950 and HW-N850, in collaboration with Harman Kardon, the renowned consumer audio brand. These new soundbars were largely developed by Samsung, with Harman Kardon certifying the audio quality through sophisticated sound quality testing. Available beginning August 20, the HW-N950 and HW-N850 feature both Samsung and Harman Kardon’s logos to represent their new partnership.

Following Samsung’s acquisition of Harman International in March 2017, the two companies have been collaborating on mobile products including the AKG headphones bundled with certain Samsung mobile phones and tablets tuned by AKG, as well as professional solutions for cinemas with the JBL Professional brand. The HW-N950 and HW-N850 soundbars are the first major collaboration between Samsung and Harman Kardon to enter the premium category. With the audio quality certified by Harman Kardon and hands-on direction from the brand’s trained acoustics experts, consumers can enjoy immersive and rich three-dimensional sound thanks to the addition of DTS’ proprietary DTS:X technology as well as Dolby Atmos.

“Our collaboration with Harman Kardon – an audio leader for 65 years – is a major leap forward as we continue to push the boundaries of premium sound and design for our consumers,” said Jongsuk Chu, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s market leading display technology and design paired with premium sound quality of Harman Kardon products is a winning combination for consumers.”

With the HW-N950 and HW-N850, consumers will feel like they are in a theater without leaving home thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, plus up and side-firing speakers that move sound naturally above and around listeners. The HW-N950 especially is equipped with a main unit, four speakers and two wireless surround sound speakers, offering an incredibly immersive sound experience. Also, thanks to its 7.1.4 channels, the largest number of channels currently available in a soundbar, the HW-N950 features a built-in wireless subwoofer and rear wireless speaker kit to round out the premium audio experience. The HW-N850, a more simplified version of the HW-N950, boasts a 5.1.2 channel featuring a main unit speaker and woofer.

Harman Kardon tested and certified the products from both the objective and subjective perspectives. The objective tests have been conducted through an anechoic chamber and mock home environments, while the subjective tests have been carried out by listening to and assessing different audio formats and music genres. The tests are done to ensure that products meet Harman Kardon’s quality and performance standards.

“Samsung is the world leader in soundbars and we are extremely proud that they are enlisting HARMAN to enhance their audio quality and play a key role in growing their premium soundbar business,” said Dave Rogers, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN. “Partnering with Samsung, one of the most admired brands in the world, will broaden the reach and appeal of Harman Kardon and help us build our business in other consumer and car audio branded solutions. Introducing the new co-branded Samsung Harman Kardon premium soundbars is a win for Samsung, HARMAN and consumers, who now will have the best of video, sound and design altogether in one striking package.”

