Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:30am EDT

By Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, embroiled in a bribery scandal, on Wednesday made a rare apology over controversial succession plans and said he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.

His first public statement in five years came after the Supreme Court in August overturned an appeals court ruling on the bribery case, raising the possibility of a tougher sentence and potential return to jail for the chief of South Korea's biggest conglomerate.

"We failed, at times, to meet society's expectations. We even disappointed people and caused concern because we did not strictly uphold the law and ethical standards," the 51-year-old Lee told a press conference at the company's Seoul office.

He also apologised for the behaviour of executives caught sabotaging labour union activities, and vowed to guarantee labour rights at the tech giant.

Some of Samsung Group's former and current executives have been investigated or convicted in other cases. For example, then-board chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lee Sang-hoon, was jailed in December for sabotaging union activities. He has since resigned and lodged an appeal.

Lee's remarks come after Samsung Group's oversight panel in March advised him to apologise over the handling of succession, labour and others issues, and pledge to prevent any repeat of governance violations.

In January, Samsung set up the compliance committee after a judge overseeing Lee's bribery case criticised the conglomerate for its lack of an effective compliance system to prevent executive wrongdoing.

However, the committee, headed by a former supreme court judge, has faced scepticism from governance experts who called it a gesture aimed more towards securing leniency in court.

"Both apology and promise are vague. He did not specifically address what he has done wrong," said Kim Woo-chan, a professor of finance at Korea University Business School.

Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, the group's crown jewel, was charged with bribing a friend of former President Park to win government favour over a deal widely seen as key to succession planning at the conglomerate.

Lee served one year in detention but was released in 2018 after the appellate court halved a lower court's five-year jail sentence and suspended it for three years. That ruling was overturned in August.

The executive, wearing a dark suit, said many of the controversies surrounding him and Samsung stemmed from succession issues. "I give my word here today that from now on, there will be no more controversy regarding succession," Lee said.

"I do not plan to pass down my role to my children. This is something I have thought about for a long time but have been hesitant to express it openly."

MERS OUTBREAK

The media-shy Lee, the only son of Samsung's frail 78-year-old chairman, Lee Kun-hee, has been the group since Lee senior was hospitalised for a heart attack in 2014.

The last time Lee had a press conference was in 2015 when he offered a public apology over Samsung Group's handling of the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at a Seoul hospital run by a group foundation.

In 2017, President Moon Jae-in succeeded ousted predecessor Park Geun-hye vowing to reform family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy, saying he would not treat tycoon convictions lightly with presidential pardons, as he said had been done in the past.

Samsung Group has 59 affiliates with interests including technology, insurance, shipbuilding, hotels, theme parks and fashion. Its flagship company, Samsung Electronics, is the world's biggest smartphone maker and memory chip vendor.

Samsung Electronics last week flagged a profit fall for the current quarter due to a coronavirus-related slump in demand for smartphones and TVs, though said its chip business would remain solid.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aUK faces bumpy ride on inflation as COVID hits price data
RE
04:47aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:46aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:44aCORONAVIRUS : UK car sales plunge to lowest level since 1946
PU
04:43aUK construction activity crashes to all-time low in April - PMI
RE
04:30aVolkswagen sees multi-speed coronavirus rebound led by China
RE
04:30aSamsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
RE
04:28aUK watchdog deems Shell's 'drive carbon neutral' ad campaign acceptable
RE
04:25aChina says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats
RE
04:15aEuro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW cuts outlook, expects coronavirus impact to last all year
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group