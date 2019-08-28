Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung heir braces for top court ruling in ex-president bribery case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee speaks at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Group will discover the fate of its de facto leader on Thursday as South Korea's Supreme Court rules whether to uphold the bribery conviction of Jay Y. Lee, in a scandal that unseated the president and trained public ire on corporate untouchables.

The ruling will also determine how much Lee, 51, can focus on steering the group's flagship Samsung Electronics Co Ltd through falling profitability and Japanese export curbs on materials crucial for the world's leading chipmaker.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was sentenced in 2017 to five years imprisonment for bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye as he sought to succeed his father and secure control of Samsung Group.

He was freed after a year in detention when the appellate Seoul High Court halved his sentence and suspended it for four years. Both Lee, who denies wrongdoing, and prosecutors appealed again.

The Supreme Court is also set to rule on appeals court decisions in the cases against Park, who was impeached following the scandal and is serving a 25-year prison sentence, and her friend Choi Soon-sil, jailed for 20 years, both for bribery and other charges.

Lee was the latest in a series of conglomerate bosses to be convicted of corruption but receive a lenient sentence, drawing public calls for reform of big businesses often criticised for overly close relationships with political leaders.

The Supreme Court can uphold Lee's conviction and suspended sentence, or ask the Seoul High Court to reconsider its judgement. That could lead to the conviction being overturned, or to a tougher sentence, legal experts said.

"Politically, since the current government is still trying to get rid of corruption from the previous administration, the Supreme Court is more likely to send the case back to the appeals court, which could lead to a heavier sentence," said attorney Choi Jin-nyoung, who is not involved in the case.

The government is led by President Moon Jae-in, a liberal former human rights lawyer elected on an anti-corruption platform after Park's impeachment and weeks of protests.

THREE HORSES

The case centres on whether three horses donated by Samsung Group for the training of Choi's daughter, a competitive equestrian, should be considered bribes aimed at winning Park's favour.

Court documents showed Park asked Lee to help the daughter, and was convicted on grounds that the horses were bribes worth 3.7 billion won (2.48 million pounds). However, the horses were not recognised as such in Lee's trial, helping reduce his sentence.

"The three horses, and whether there were unjust favours, will be central to the Court's decision," said lawyer Jun Ji-hyun. "South Koreans are paying attention to the case, given its political and business implications."

The ruling is scheduled for 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) and will be broadcast live on television. Lee is not required to attend.

CHIP DISRUPTION

The ruling comes at a critical moment for both Samsung and its home country, as Japan's decision last month to restrict exports of key chipmaking chemicals following a diplomatic dispute threatens to disrupt production of memory chips, South Korea's biggest export item.

Lee has since been on a high-profile mission to tackle what he told his lieutenants was a "crisis".

Samsung, the world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones, is also facing falling profitability as prices of chips and display panels slide. It reported a 56% drop in June-quarter profit and said Japan's curbs blurred its outlook.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jack Kim and Christopher Cushing)

By Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Cash assistance program for rice farmers to roll-out soon
PU
07:13pTesla rolls out insurance in California
RE
07:11pSamsung heir braces for top court ruling in ex-president bribery case
RE
07:11pNGFA NATIONAL GRAIN AND FEED ASSOCIATION : USDA releases major study on strategic value of inland waterways to U.S. agriculture and U.S. economy
PU
07:10pArgentina to extend maturities of international bonds, IMF debt - Treasury minister
RE
07:09pUK car output slumps nearly 11% in July on weak export demand
RE
07:01pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Countries from the Region Call for Embracing Long-Term Planning through a Paradigm Shift in the Development Model
PU
06:41pApple's data shows a deepening dependence on China as Trump's tariffs loom
RE
06:38pEXPLAINER : U.S. dollar intervention: What would it take?
RE
06:30pU.S. does not intend to intervene in currency markets for now, Mnuchin tells Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC : Ely Gold Royalties Inc., Royalty Company Focused on Nevada, CEO Clip Video
4HOPE BANCORP INC : HOPE BANCORP : to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference in Chicago
5KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : KNOT OFFSHORE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group