Samsung is Giving You a Chance to Squad up on Fortnite with Ninja

09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Enjoy 10,000 V-bucks and the exclusive Galaxy skin with purchase of Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4 through September 30

Following the launches of the new super powerful Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy Tab S4 for people who want to do more on the go – Samsung is unveiling a new contest and promotion for fans of Fortnite. Showcase your best moments with the super elite Galaxy skin to win a spot on Ninja’s coveted gaming squad for Fortnite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005279/en/

Enter to win a once in a lifetime chance to play Fortnite with Ninja in Samsung's exclusive Galaxy s ...

Enter to win a once in a lifetime chance to play Fortnite with Ninja in Samsung's exclusive Galaxy skin. (Photo: Business Wire)

#NinjaGalaxySquad Contest

     

WHAT:

Fortnite streaming legend Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is looking for someone new to join him on the Galaxy squad in Fortnite. One (1) grand prize winner gets to play Fortnite alongside Ninja and will receive the ultimate Cross-Platform Gamer Pack. Valued at $5,249, the gamer pack includes a 65” Class Q9FN QLED TV (2018), a 49” CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, and the new premium AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

 
Three (3) runners-up will receive the Cross-Platform Gamer Pack, as described above.
 
One hundred (100) 3rd-prize winners will receive a pair of AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.
 

Official contest rules can be found here: http://samsunggalaxysquad.dja.com

 

WHO:

Galaxy owners with Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4.
 

WHEN:

The contest is underway now and runs until September 30, 2018. The grand prize winner will be announced in early October 2018 and gets to play Fortnite live on the coveted Twitch streaming squad with Ninja, in October 2018.
 

HOW:

Consumers can enter by sharing user-generated photos or videos of the Galaxy skin in a Fortnite match with the hashtags #NinjaGalaxySquad and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram. Entries will put the Galaxy skin and users’ Fortnite talent on display, including dance emotes and victories.
 

Level up your play

There’s a special offer available now for consumers who purchase a Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4 from Samsung.com between September 18, 2018 and September 30, 2018. Consumers will receive 10,000 V-bucks and gain access to the exclusive Galaxy skin within Fortnite. Consumers can save up to $300 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy device for a Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4 on Samsung.com1.

More details of the promotion can be found online at: https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy/fortnite/.

More details about the trade-in deal can be found here: samsung.com/us/trade-in/.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

1Terms and conditions apply, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/terms-and-conditions/.


© Business Wire 2018
