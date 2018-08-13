Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung may suspend operations at China mobile phone factory - Electronic Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man checks Samsung's Virtual Reality device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering suspending operations at one of its mobile phone manufacturing plants in China due to slumping sales and rising labour costs, the Electronic Times reported on Monday.

Samsung might stop producing mobile phones this year at Tianjin Samsung Telecom Technology, its Chinese mobile phone manufacturing base in Tianjin, the South Korean newspaper said.

Samsung said on Monday that nothing had been decided on the fate of its Tianjin operation.

"The overall smartphone market is having difficulties due to slowing growth. Samsung Electronics' Tianjin telecom enterprise aims to focus on activities that increase competitiveness and efficiency," it said in a statement to Reuters.

In China, the world's biggest smartphone market, Samsung's market share is around 1 percent, while Chinese brands such as Huawei are dominant players.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aOil dips as trade tensions drag; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
05:40aPGA TOUR : Brooks Koepka a major force at PGA Championship
PU
05:36aSamsung may suspend operations at China mobile phone factory - Electronic Times
RE
05:33aASIA MARKETS: Turkish Currency Crisis Drags Down Asian Stock Markets
DJ
05:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : promotes biofertilizers and biopesticides
PU
05:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Jakarta hosts APO study mission on labor management
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aAsian shares, euro trampled as Turkish rout spreads
RE
05:14aAsian shares, euro trampled as Turkish rout spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
4TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.