Samsung’s 16Gb GDDR6 Memory Powers Latest NVIDIA Quadro Professional Graphics Solution

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its 16-gigabit (Gb) Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory is being used in NVIDIA’s new Turing architecture-based Quadro® RTX™ GPUs.

Thanks to Samsung’s industry-leading 16Gb GDDR6 memory, end users can expect improved performance and energy efficiency in the widest array of graphics-intensive applications, including computer-aided design (CAD), digital content creation (DCC) and scientific visualization applications. Samsung's 16Gb GDDR6 can also be used in rapidly growing fields such as 8K Ultra HD video processing, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Samsung is leading the graphics market by offering the first available 16Gb GDDR6, which doubles the device capacity of the company’s 20-nanometer 8Gb GDDR5 memory. The new solution performs at a 14-gigabits-per-second (Gbps) pin speed with data transfers of 56 gigabytes per second (GB/s), which represents a 75 percent increase over 8Gb GDDR5 with its 8Gbps pin speed.

Moreover, Samsung’s GDDR6 consumes 35 percent less power than that required by the leading GDDR5 graphics solutions. Using a state-of-the-art low-power circuit design, the Samsung 16Gb GDDR6 operates at 1.35V compared to the 1.55V consumed by GDDR5 commonly found in the market today.

“It’s a tremendous privilege to have been selected by NVIDIA to launch Samsung’s 16Gb GDDR6, and to have enjoyed the full confidence of their design team in making our key contribution to the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs,” said Jim Elliott, Corporate Senior Vice President at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Unveiled today by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual SIGGRAPH conference, the NVIDIA® Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing, AI, advanced shading and simulation to creative professionals. According to NVIDIA, the new Quadro RTX GPUs will be available worldwide starting in October 2018.

“Our new Quadro RTX professional GPUs are the industry’s first to integrate Samsung’s high-speed GDDR6 memory technology,” said Bob Pette, Vice President, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “With up to 48GB capacity, our GPUs accommodate the largest models and scenes, and increase application performance, enabling professionals to design, develop and deliver much better results with faster turnaround.”

