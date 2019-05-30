Samsung's Exynos Auto 8890 Powers In-vehicle Infotainment System in the New Audi A4 and Upcoming Models

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that its Exynos Auto 8890 processor will be
powering German automobile manufacturer Audi’s third generation
high-spec modular infotainment platform (MIB). The advanced in-vehicle
infotainment (IVI) system will be equipped as standard in the new A4 and
upcoming models.
The MIB is Audi’s technology that anticipates the drivers' needs by
keeping up with the latest advancements in information and entertainment
equipment of its premium vehicles. Introduced in the reworked A4 and
upcoming in further models, the latest generation of the MIB will
incorporate Samsung’s Exynos Auto 8890, which had been selected for
Audi’s next-generation IVI system in 2017 through Audi’s Progressive
SemiConductor Program (PSCP).
The Exynos Auto 8890 is a powerful processor with an octa-core CPU and
twelve-core GPU designed to seamlessly run Audi’s Multi Media Interface
(MMI) and its features such as audio, vehicle status control and
navigation display on the IVI system. With powerful performance along
with multi-OS and multi-display support, the Exynos Auto 8890 delivers a
highly interactive user experience on up to four different domains.
“To Audi, mobility isn’t just about getting to the destination, it’s
about getting there safely and delightfully,” said Alfons Pfaller, head
of Architecture & Platform Development E/E at Audi. “We have worked
closely with Samsung over the past few years to provide our customers
with an in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system that includes the newly
upgraded Multi Media Interface that responds instantly and accurately to
the user’s controls for a premium driving experience.”
“With a premium automobile brand like Audi, the driving experience is
expected to be not only high performing and safe but also exhilarating,”
said Kenny Han, vice president of Device Solutions Division at Samsung
Electronics. “Through close-collaboration with Audi, we are excited that
Samsung’s Exynos Auto 8890 will be powering their new in-vehicle
infotainment system that will open new possibilities for smarter and
more enjoyable driving experiences.”
The new Audi A4 with Exynos Auto 8890-powered IVI system will be
available in Europe starting in the fall.
