Samsung's Exynos Auto V9 to Power Next-generation Platform for Audi's In-vehicle Infotainment System

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that its first automotive-branded processor,
Exynos Auto V9, has been selected to power Audi’s next-generation
in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, which is expected to make its
debut by 2021.
Exynos Auto V9 is a powerful automotive processor designed for advanced
IVI systems that display content on multiple displays, providing
information that assists drivers and passengers for a safer and more
enjoyable in-vehicle experience. Based on cutting-edge 8-nanometer (nm)
process technology, the V9 packs ARM’s latest Cortex-A76 CPU cores, ARM
Mali G76 GPU, premium HiFi 4 audio digital signal processor (DSP),
intelligent neural processing unit (NPU), and a safety island core that
supports Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-B standards. The
processor also supports fast and power-efficient LPDDR4 and LPDDR5 DRAM.
“Audi thrives to bring the most exciting, yet the safest automobiles
when we vision the drive of tomorrow,” said Alfons Pfaller, head of
Architecture & Platform Development E/E at Audi. “Samsung has been a
valued technology partner over the past few years and we are extremely
pleased to have the Exynos Auto V9 power our next-generation platform
that will shape the future in-vehicle infotainment experiences.”
“Samsung is fully committed to bringing top-of-the-line automotive
processors for safer and more pleasant driving experiences,” said Kenny
Han, vice president of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics.
“We are thrilled to introduce the new Exynos Auto line of products,
starting with the Exynos Auto V9, which brings powerful processing
performance to the next generation of automotive in-vehicle infotainment
systems while meeting the industry’s strict reliability requirements.”
To deliver highly immersive driving experiences, Exynos Auto V9 supports
up to six displays and twelve camera connections for various sub-system
content in premium IVI systems. The V9 is powered by eight Cortex-A76
cores at speeds up to 2.1 gigahertz (GHz). The GPU is arranged in three
separate dedicated sets of Mali G76 GPU cores that are able to
seamlessly support multiple systems such as the cluster display, central
information display (CID) and rear-seat entertainment (RSE)
simultaneously. For premium audio quality, the chip comes with four HiFi
4 audio processors that provide captivating audio experiences with vivid
and realistic sounds.
Functional safety is especially critical when it comes to automotive
components. Exynos Auto V9’s embedded safety island allows real-time
protection for system operations, facilitating ASIL-B requirements.
In addition, the V9 is equipped with an NPU for a digital concierge
service that can intelligently manage a safe and personalized driving
environment. With incredibly fast operations, the NPU can process visual
and audio data for features such as face, speech or gesture recognition.
