Samsung's Hyun-Suk Kim to Deliver Keynote at CES 2020

11/07/2019 | 06:02pm EST

CES to unveil technology changing lives for the better

During CES Unveiled New York, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES® 2020. Mr. Kim’s keynote will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 PM in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Kim’s address marks Samsung’s return to the CES keynote stage following Dr. WP Hong, President of Samsung SDS, at CES 2016. The CES 2020 keynote will present the company’s vision for revolutionizing the consumer lifestyle, impacting the way people work, play and connect with each other. Mr. Kim will share Samsung’s role in shaping a new consumer experience for global citizens through its cutting-edge technologies, ultimately leading to positive changes in society. The pre-show keynote will set the stage for CES 2020, which will feature the most transformative tech that’s changing the world for the better.

“Technology impacts and improves every facet of our daily lives – from our connection to one another, to our home, work, cities and environment,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We look forward to Mr. Kim’s keynote on the future of Samsung and the company’s vision on the consumer lifestyle of the future.”

Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim has served as President and CEO of Consumer Electronics at Samsung since 2018 and was previously head of the company’s Visual Display Business.

Mr. Kim joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including NBCUniversal’s Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino, also announced today at CES Unveiled New York. Daimler Chairman Ola Källenius, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg will also take the keynote stage.

The CES Keynote Schedule will be updated regularly as additional keynote speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

© Business Wire 2019
