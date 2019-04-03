Samsung's Multi-Mode Exynos Chipsets Help Bring the 5G Era to Mobile Consumers

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that its 5G communication solutions are in
mass production for the latest premium mobile devices. The 5G multi-mode
chipsets include the previously-introduced Exynos Modem 5100 as well as
a new single-chip radio frequency transceiver, the Exynos RF 5500, and
supply modulator solution, the Exynos SM 5800, all supporting 5G New
Radio (5G-NR) sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) spectrum and legacy radio access
technologies that provide mobile device manufacturers with optimum
network communication solutions for the 5G era.
“Samsung has been an innovator in mobile communication technologies with
a strong portfolio of market-proven solutions, and we are well-prepared
to extend our leadership into 5G,” said Inyup Kang, president of System
LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our multi-mode solutions, the
Exynos Modem 5100, Exynos RF 5500 and Exynos SM 5800, will together
enable powerful yet energy-efficient 5G performance along with the
network versatility that allows users to stay connected wherever they
are.”
Exynos Modem 5100 is Samsung’s first 5G modem solution that had
completed preparations for commercialization in August, 2018, with a
successful over-the-air (OTA) 5G-NR data call test. The modem supports
virtually all networks from 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums to 2G
GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE networks in a single chip.
For reliable and power-efficient performance, the modem is paired with
RF and supply modulator solutions, Exynos RF 5500 and Exynos SM 5800
respectively.
Samsung’s Exynos RF 5500 supports legacy networks and 5G-NR sub-6GHz
networks in a single chip, offering added flexibility in smartphone
designs, especially for today’s premium mobile devices. RF transceivers
are key components that allow smartphones to transmit and receive data
over the cellular network. When transmitting voice or data from a
smartphone to a carrier, the RF up-converts the modem’s baseband signal
to high GHz-range cellular frequencies so that data can be sent swiftly
over the connected network. Vice versa, when receiving, the signal is
down-converted by the RF to baseband frequencies for it to be processed
by the modem. The Exynos RF 5500 has 14 receiver paths for download, and
supports 4x4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and higher-order 256
QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) scheme to maximize the data
transfer rate over the 5G network.
The Exynos SM 5800 is a low-power supply modulator solution for 2G to
5G-NR sub-6GHz that supports up to 100MHz envelope-tracking (ET)
bandwidths. As the possibilities for richer content with higher data
rates open up with the arrival of 5G, maintaining a highly efficient RF
has become more critical in ensuring a longer battery life in a mobile
device. The Exynos SM 5800 demonstrates up to a 30-percent power
reduction by dynamically adjusting the supply voltage according to the
modem’s RF input signal. With an advanced power optimizing ET solution
for RF, data can be transmitted more efficiently and reliably over the
incredibly fast 5G network.
Both the Exynos RF 5500 and SM 5800’s technological breakthroughs have
been recognized by the International Solid-State Circuits Conference
(ISSCC) committee and were presented at ISSCC 2019 held at San Francisco
last February.
As the industry moves forward to unfold and discover the full benefits
of 5G, Samsung plans to continue pushing for innovation in mobile
communication technologies, including RF transceiver and phased array
solutions for mmWave along with 5G-embedded mobile processors, that will
further drive the proliferation of new applications in mobile devices
and emerging industries.
