Samsung's OLED Display on New Galaxy Fold Receives International Recognition for Its Reduction in Eye-Impairing Blue Light

04/16/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

  • Sharply reduces eye fatigue
  • Lowers highly undesirable blue light exposure by 42%
  • Keeps its color gamut intact
  • Received ”Eye Comfort” certification from world-renown TÜV Rheinland

Samsung Display announced today that the display panel on the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone has been awarded an Eye Comfort certification from the internationally recognized TÜV Rheinland, for a sharp drop in the emission of blue light.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005912/en/

Samsung Galaxy Fold's display has been awarded an ”Eye Comfort” certification from TÜV Rheinland (Gr ...

Samsung Galaxy Fold's display has been awarded an ”Eye Comfort” certification from TÜV Rheinland (Graphic: Business Wire)

Harmful blue light, which appears between the wavelengths of about 415 and 455 nanometers, has been linked to eye health. Now, as confirmed by TÜV Rheinland the percentage of blue light being emitted by the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Fold has been lowered to 7 percent, a threshold thought to be unattainable before this year. The percentage of blue-light emission is 12 percent for existing OLED panels and 18 percent for LCDs.

With eye protection filters and programs now hitting the market as more consumers learn the dangers of short-wavelength blue light, most have failed to maintain the display panel’s color gamut. However, Samsung Display has succeeded in substantially lowering blue light emission while fully meeting the DCI-P3 optical color standard, by improving the performance of organic materials in its Galaxy Fold OLED display.

“In a market where technical innovation is materializing at a remarkable pace, OLED is setting the pace for change in smartphone design as these foldable, full screen displays prove,” said Jeeho Baek, executive vice president, Samsung Display mobile display sales & marketing team. “We are enabling enhanced resolution, while considerably improving the user environment by minimizing concern for the user’s eyes,” he added.

Besides having the display of the Galaxy Fold certified for Eye Comfort, Samsung Display recently received a similar certification from TÜV Rheinland for the flexible OLED panel of the Galaxy S10.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Employing approximately 70,000 people at nine production facilities and 16 sales offices worldwide, Samsung Display specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com.

All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2019
