Samsung to Speak and Exhibit at OCP Global Summit 2019

03/14/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.:

WHAT:  

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it will both speak and exhibit at OCP Global Summit 2019 in San Jose, CA. The annual event brings together more than 3,400 key industry executives, engineers, developers and suppliers to discuss how they help grow, drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the datacenter.

 
WHO:

Samsung, a key driver of new flash and memory technologies, is the industry leader in NVMe SSDs and high-capacity memory. Stop by the company’s booth, or attend Samsung’s panels, to learn how Samsung’s next-generation memory and storage products will facilitate continuous innovation in the cloud. Topics will include future high-density memory solutions, new SSD products that enable the all NVMe data center, as well as intelligent flash storage concepts that will help overcome CPU limitations and maximize data center efficiencies.

 
WHEN:

Thursday, March 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST

 

 

Friday, March 15

12 – 5 p.m. PST

 
WHERE:

San Jose Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St.

San Jose, CA 95113 (map)

 
SPEAKING:

Expo Talk: Samsung’s Anders Graham, Senior Manager NAND Marketing and Anson Tsui, Senior Manager DRAM Marketing, will look at the future of memory and storage technologies that are fueling innovation in the cloud.

  • When: Thursday, March 14, 11:50 a.m. PST
  • Where: Expo Hall
 

 

Executive Track Session: Samsung’s Pankaj Mehra, Vice President Memory Product Planning, and Michael Smullen, Senior Manager SSD Product Marketing, will discuss memory storage innovations that are fueling today’s cloud systems.

  • When: Thursday, March 14, 4:25 p.m. PST
  • Where: 210 DH
 

BOOTH:

Stop by booth #C16 to see Samsung’s products, demos and technologies.


© Business Wire 2019
