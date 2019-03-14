Samsung to Speak and Exhibit at OCP Global Summit 2019

Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.:
WHAT:
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced
semiconductor technology, today announced that it will both speak
and exhibit at OCP Global Summit 2019 in San Jose, CA. The annual
event brings together more than 3,400 key industry executives,
engineers, developers and suppliers to discuss how they help grow,
drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around
the datacenter.
WHO:
Samsung, a key driver of new flash and memory technologies, is the
industry leader in NVMe SSDs and high-capacity memory. Stop by the
company’s booth, or attend Samsung’s panels, to learn how
Samsung’s next-generation memory and storage products will
facilitate continuous innovation in the cloud. Topics will include
future high-density memory solutions, new SSD products that enable
the all NVMe data center, as well as intelligent flash storage
concepts that will help overcome CPU limitations and maximize data
center efficiencies.
WHEN:
Thursday, March 14
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST
Friday, March 15
12 – 5 p.m. PST
WHERE:
San Jose Convention Center
150 W San Carlos St.
San Jose, CA 95113 (map)
SPEAKING:
Expo
Talk: Samsung’s Anders Graham, Senior Manager NAND
Marketing and Anson Tsui, Senior Manager DRAM Marketing, will look
at the future of memory and storage technologies that are fueling
innovation in the cloud.
When: Thursday, March 14, 11:50 a.m. PST
Where: Expo Hall
Executive
Track Session: Samsung’s Pankaj Mehra, Vice President
Memory Product Planning, and Michael Smullen, Senior Manager SSD
Product Marketing, will discuss memory storage innovations that
are fueling today’s cloud systems.
When: Thursday, March 14, 4:25 p.m. PST
Where: 210 DH
BOOTH:
Stop by booth #C16 to see Samsung’s products, demos and
technologies.
