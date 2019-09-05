Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on September 6 priced $2,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:39am EDT
The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltds Unpacked event in San Francisco

SEOUL/BERLIN (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be available in South Korea from Sept. 6 with fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity.

The world's largest smartphone vendor said the device would be priced at 2.398 million won ($1,977). It will go on sale in Britain, France and Germany in less than two weeks, with a U.S. release also planned.

The highly anticipated handset was originally due to hit the U.S. market in April but the launch was delayed by screen defects detected in samples.

The remodelled version of the Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch infinity display, now has the screen's protective layer tucked under the bezel at its edge.

There are protective caps at the end of the hinges and, when the device is closed, there is a smaller gap between the hinge and the body of the phone to keep out dust, Samsung's European sales chief Mark Notton said at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

Samsung has promised to usher in a new age of foldables as part of its effort to showcase innovation in a saturated smartphone market.

The device's main screen can show up to three apps simultaneously, allowing a user to multitask. When it is closed the display is replicated on an external screen - a feature known as app continuity.

5G OPTION

Samsung is launching 5G versions of the Galaxy Fold in Britain and Germany, where operators are starting to roll out the super-fast networks in some cities. An LTE version will be offered in France.

The company announced in July it would be ready to sell the Galaxy Fold in September after making changes including strengthening the hinges, which early reviewers had found to be problematic.

Samsung will provide a programme for Fold users in which the company covers 70% of cost of a display screen repair once within a year, according to its statement.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability," said DJ Koh, chief executive of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Last month, Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd delayed the planned September launch of its Mate X foldable phone, its second postponement this year, as it battles a U.S. trade blacklist that threatens the tech giant's access to crucial U.S. technologies from Alphabet Inc's Google that run on the Android operating system.

SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, also on Thursday said it expected Galaxy Fold sales to boost its number of 5G subscribers, offering discounts and insurance plans for the high-priced folding phone.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alexandra Hudson)

By Ju-min Park and Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.44% 1211.07 Delayed Quote.13.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chinese TV maker TCL launches 329 euro smartphone for video lovers
RE
12:02pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Bureau Veritas offers vision of the future with HoloLens
PU
12:01pStrong economic data, easing trade worries push Wall Street higher
RE
12:01pOil up more than 2% on fall in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism
RE
12:01pSALT : Adds Newly Released PAX Gold as Collateral Option in First Regulated Gold-backed Blockchain Asset
BU
12:00pBank of Canada says economy resilient, gives no clue on rate cuts
RE
12:00pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
11:56aMacy's sees savings of up to $550 million from targeted promotions, better pricing
RE
11:52aOil up more than 2% on fall in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism
RE
11:47aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 4th SEPTEMBER
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
5MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group