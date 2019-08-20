Log in
Samwha Electric To Expand Its R&D and Global Marketing for Electric Double Layer Capacitor ‘Green-Cap'

08/20/2019 | 02:19am EDT

Samwha Electric Co., Ltd. (KRX:009470), a specialty manufacturer of electrolytic capacitors, is expanding its marketing and R&D for the Electric Double Layer Capacitor 'Green-Cap', the next-generation energy storage device to meet growing market needs.

EDLC, which stands for Electrical Double Layer Capacitor, is a high-capacity supercapacitor that uses activated carbons as materials for electrodes. It is the next-generation energy storage device with an excellent cycle life.

The charge/discharge cycle of Green-Cap is semi-permanent, eliminating the need for maintenance. Due to its high-current rapid charge/discharge feature, it also can be easily adopted in the renewable energy field.

Green-Cap has many advantages, including its protection against extream temperatures from -40 to 85℃, use of renewable materials, and relatively lower performance degradation than secondary cells in low temperatures.

Green-Cap can be utilized in the following sectors.

  • Transportation
    - Auxiliary power for the regenerative braking of railroads
    - Peak power compensation for heavy machinery
  • Automotive
    - Output load compensation for FCEV
    - Auxiliary power for the regenerative braking of HEV
  • New & Renewable Energy
    - Emergency power for wind power generation
    - Energy storage for solar power generation system
    - Output load compensation for fuel cell batteries
  • Power Solutions
    - Instantaneous power compensation of precise devices
    - Fast operation of office automation machines
  • Military and aerospace devices
    - Highly reliable power for military and aerospace fields

Due to its extensive use cases spanning from 5G, electric vehicles, medical equipment, LED, Robotics, IoT to ESS, the demand for Green-Cap is growing.

"We maintain the high product quality with a three-step management system and use real-time data management systems such as ERP and MES to make manufacturing procedure efficiently and meet customer demands around the world," said an official from Samwha Electric.

For more information on SAMWHA ELECTRIC, please visit http://www.samwha.com/electric/.


© Business Wire 2019
