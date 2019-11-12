San Antonio's Southside Region to Benefit from $22K Grant from Banks

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13; 1111 Goliad Road, San Antonio

Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $22,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Southside First Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes economic development and community leadership in south San Antonio and Bexar County. The grant will be used to support the organization’s small business training program.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 at 1111 Goliad Road in San Antonio.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like Jefferson Bank to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 WHO: Hazel Davis, Vice President, Compliance and Community Development Officer, Jefferson Bank Judith A. Canales, Executive Director, Southside First Economic Development Council Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Jefferson Bank 1111 Goliad Road San Antonio, Texas 78223

