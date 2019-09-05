San Francisco 49ers Introduce Zenni Optical as Official Eyewear Partner

Multi-faceted partnership enables 49ers to share Bay Area-based Zenni’s mission of value-based eye correction and protection with the 49ers Faithful

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a multi-year partnership with Zenni Optical, making the trailblazing online eyewear company and Bay Area-based business the official eyewear company of the five-time Super Bowl champions. Zenni will be helping 49ers Faithful keep their field vision sharp as the presenting partner for the upper concourse at Levi’s® Stadium as well as the 49ers Invasion fan rallies prior to select games throughout the season. The online optical leader will integrate through a wide variety of digital marketing assets as well to reach all 49ers Faithful wherever they may reside.

The top level of Levi’s Stadium will now be known as the Zenni Zone, featuring a number of marketing and branding elements that will help bring Zenni’s mission of value-based eye correction and protection to members of the Faithful. Rooted in the health and prosperity of the people of the Bay Area, Zenni will also be involved year-round in supporting 49ers community initiatives through their partnership.

“Our new partnership with Zenni represents a multi-faceted activation allowing us to provide the best in performance tools for our players while also enhancing the fan experience for the 49ers Faithful across several marketing assets, including the Zenni Zone,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. “Their corporate focus on innovation, high-quality products, and customer service make them a great fit with our brand and a welcome addition to the 49ers family.”

The most unique element of the partnership for the 49ers is that the team player health and performance staff is using Zenni eyewear as an eye recovery tool to help the players block the blue light from the digital screens (watching film, looking at phones in the dark after games, etc.) they encounter throughout the week. The team set up a fitting for players at the team facility during training camp to outfit them with blue light-blocking Zenni Blokz products.

“As a born and raised Bay Area company, we are so proud to partner with our region’s most historically successful sports franchise,” said Sean Pate, Zenni Brand Communications Officer, “With our sports marketing strategy, we are purposefully partnering with organizations who carry significant legacy, a household name brand and fan bases that extend nationally. We aim to amplify our online offering of high quality eye correction and protection products at game changing prices with 49ers Faithful everywhere.”

Zenni brings a factory-direct shopping experience that features fashionable frames with best-in-class lenses at one-tenth the price of traditional retail stores. With an average price point of just $40 for its high quality prescription lens technology, Zenni eyewear is offered exclusively online at Zenni.com. The online store includes curated collections and thousands of frames along with designer style sunglasses and the blue light protecting lenses called Blokz for adults and children. The company has current sports team partnerships with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the Golden Guardians (GGS), the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has six conference championships and 19 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, California, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 27 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear Partner of the Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006049/en/