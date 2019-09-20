Log in
San Francisco 49ers Signs Gold Bar Whiskey to First-of-its-Kind Deal as Official Whiskey Partner

09/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Partnership features significant in-stadium presence with opening of the Gold Bar® Whiskey Bar on main concourse and introduction of the official whiskey cocktail of Levi’s® Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new partnership with San Francisco-based Gold Bar Whiskey, making it the official whiskey of the 49ers. The multi-year agreement begins with the 2019 season and the opening of the new Gold Bar Whiskey Bar on the main concourse of Levi’s Stadium. (video link)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005211/en/

Gold Bar Whiskey bottle photo: Nicola Parisi

Gold Bar Whiskey bottle photo: Nicola Parisi

Gold Bar Whiskey has created the official whiskey cocktail of Levi’s Stadium, enabling the 49ers’ Faithful to enjoy Gold Bar signature cocktails and an enhanced whiskey experience throughout the venue. The ultra-premium Gold Bar Whiskey collection (photos link) will be available everywhere whiskey is served in Levi’s Stadium including the new official Gold Bar Whiskey Bar inside Intel Gate A Plaza on the stadium’s main concourse.

“Our shared ties to the California Gold Rush of 1849 and customers throughout the Bay Area makes the 49ers and Gold Bar Whiskey a perfect pairing,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. “Courtesy of its top-shelf experience and prominent location, the Gold Bar Whiskey Bar will be an instant fan favorite at Levi’s Stadium.”

Outside the stadium, Gold Bar Whiskey is available with major retailers across California and will be activating within local bars and restaurants to cheer on the 49ers on game-days. Gold Bar Whiskey’s new designation as “The Official Whiskey of the San Francisco 49ers” will be promoted at events and across a variety of marketing channels.

“With five Super Bowl championships, an iconic history, and the state-of-the-art Levi’s® Stadium, we are proud to align our brand with the legendary San Francisco 49ers in one of the NFL’s first major spirit deals in history,” said Ellen Torvi, Director, Communications for Gold Bar Bottle Company. “Our partnership honors the 49ers’ rich history of success and celebrates many wins to come.”

The collaboration between the two Bay Area-born brands will expand in 2020 to include the production and distribution of a set of limited edition 49ers-branded commemorative bottles to be sold in premium retail locations.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has six conference championships and 19 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Gold Bar Whiskey

Gold Bar Bottle Company produces award-winning Gold Bar® Whiskey in San Francisco for distribution in 12 USA states and 25 countries internationally. Housed in an iconic gold bar-shaped bottle, the Napa Valley wine cask finished whiskey is outstandingly smooth and rich. Gold Bar® is made for moments worth celebrating. For more info, please visit www.GoldBarWhiskey.com and follow Gold Bar Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram @goldbarwhiskey.

www.49ers.com www.goldbarwhiskey.com


© Business Wire 2019
