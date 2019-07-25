Log in
San Francisco Employee Benefits Expert Michelle Droz Joins Alliant

07/25/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Longtime benefits consultant brings 25-year track record of customization and innovation to Bay Area benefits team

San Francisco’s Michelle Droz has joined Alliant, bringing her 25-year track record of customization, innovation, and value to the company’s growing Bay Area benefits team. In her position as Vice President within Alliant’s Employee Benefits Group, Droz will design and deliver tailored benefits solutions to clients across a range of industries.

“Bay Area clients have highly unique benefits needs and require a partner with experience delivering innovative solutions that drive long-term results,” said Kevin Overbey, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits. “Michelle’s regional expertise and ability to evolve and adapt to changing client needs will play an essential role in our continued growth in the region.”

Droz has earned high regard for her ability to design and deliver benefits solutions that proactively address all elements of the organization and place employee wellbeing at the forefront. Prior to joining Alliant, Droz was Partner and Senior Vice President within the San Francisco office of a full-service regional insurance and employee benefits consulting firm.

Droz is a noted speaker, advocate, and philanthropist who is actively involved in a variety of causes. She attended Golden Gate University.

Droz can be reached in the San Francisco office of Alliant at (415) 733-7086 or at Michelle.Droz@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
