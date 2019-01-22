San Francisco Equity Partners : Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Clean Beauty Brand jane iredale

San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP), a private equity firm exclusively focused on expansion-stage companies in the consumer sector, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in jane iredale, a globally recognized makeup and skincare company that embraces a holistic approach to beauty. SFEP will partner with founder Jane Iredale and her management team as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since inception nearly 25 years ago, jane iredale has developed products with a commitment to using only clean ingredients, including high-quality minerals, organic botanicals and other natural inputs that benefit the skin. The company’s products are free of synthetic preservatives and other chemicals yet deliver superior and long-lasting aesthetic performance with proven skincare benefits.

Headquartered in Great Barrington, MA, jane iredale is the leading makeup brand serving the U.S. professional channel, including licensed aestheticians, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, professional spas and salons, and the company’s products are also sold online, in specialty retail stores and in over 50 countries worldwide.

“As we have worked with Jane and her team, we have developed a strong appreciation for the quality and authenticity of the jane iredale brand, the strength of the company and its Great Barrington roots,” said Scott Potter, Managing Partner of SFEP. “This is a brand with uniquely strong products and unsurpassed consumer loyalty. We are thrilled to be chosen by Jane to help guide the brand to new heights.”

“Starting with a modest idea – to create a makeup product that was good for the skin – it’s been an amazing 25-year journey to build one of the world’s leading cosmetics brands. To take the company to the next level, I knew we needed a partner with a proven track record in beauty who would be a good steward to our brand and company. Based on their experience working with leading authentic natural brands, SFEP is the ideal partner to guide us through the next phase,” said Jane Iredale.

The Sage Group served as exclusive financial advisor to jane iredale.

About jane iredale

jane iredale is a globally recognized and differentiated clean makeup and skincare company known as the original skincare makeup brand. Led by its Founder and CEO Jane Iredale, jane iredale is the leading makeup brand to the professional channel with its comprehensive suite of products across 34 categories – covering face, eyes, cheeks, lips, skincare, brushes, and accessories – and growing line of solution-oriented facial skincare products and skincare supplements. With a product line developed using the highest quality minerals and natural ingredients, and free of chemicals of concern, jane iredale is viewed as the leader in the wellness and clean beauty sector. Learn more at www.janeiredale.com.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm exclusively focused on consumer growth companies. SFEP partners with consumer businesses that have reached an inflection point in their development, where they can benefit not only from growth capital, but also from SFEP’s operational, financial, and industry experience. For more information please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005161/en/