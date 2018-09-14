San Francisco Fed Picks Mary Daly as President

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said Friday that Mary Daly, its research director, will become its new president on Oct. 1.

She will succeed John Williams, who helmed the institution from 2011 until leaving earlier this year to become president of the New York Fed.

Ms. Daly, 55 years old, has worked at the San Francisco Fed since 1996, starting out as a staff economist before rising through the ranks, becoming research director in 2017. She has focused her work on labor-market issues, a timely interest as Fed policy makers struggle to understand why a strong job market hasn't spurred better wage gains and higher rates of inflation.

She "is one of our nation's leading authorities on labor market dynamics, " Alex Mehran, chairman of the San Francisco Fed board of directors, said in a statement announcing the selection. "Her research in this area reflects her deep commitment to understanding the impacts of monetary and fiscal policy on communities and businesses at a local, regional and national level."

With Ms. Daly's promotion, three of the 12 regional Fed banks will be led by women. One of three Fed governors is female. The Atlanta Fed's president is the first ever African-American regional bank president in the central bank's century of existence.

Ms. Daly earned a Ph.D. in economics from Syracuse University in 1994. She got her master's degree at the University of Illinois Urbana--Champaign in 1987 and her bachelor's at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1985.

She has been a frequent public speaker and writer on economic issues, but her monetary-policy views aren't well known. She will become bank president as the Fed is gradually raising short-term interest rates amid an active debate over how far to lift them.

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

