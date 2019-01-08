San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) today announced its 2019 Youth Scholarship program for high school seniors in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties. A total of $10,000 will be awarded to four students – two from each county.



“We believe our youth are the future and we want to do our part to ensure the success of our future generations,” said CEO Jonathan Oliver. SFFedCU encourages financial literacy starting at an early age. The 45,000 member, not-for-profit organization makes yearly donations to the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, and has a special Youth Accounts program, launched in partnership with the City, that helps teach youngsters the importance of saving money for the future. The program now has 2,634 active accounts, with nearly $2 million in savings.

The Youth Scholarship program was established to assist students who are members of SFFedCU and plan to continue education in college or vocational school programs. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations and unusual personal or family circumstances. Financial need is not considered.

For more information and to apply, please visit SanFranciscoFCU.com/youth-scholarships .

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member-owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to nearly 45,000 members and have assets of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com