San Jacinto College receives StormReady recognition

PASADENA, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston/Galveston StormReady Advisory Board has recognized San Jacinto College as a StormReady community. Dan Reilly, Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the Weather Forecast Office Houston/Galveston and Frank Bengochea, City of Pasadena Emergency Management Coordinator, presented the StormReady plaque to San Jacinto College on September 9, 2019.

“This success is clearly a result of the vision, leadership, hard work, and commitment to the students and staff at San Jacinto College,” said Reilly. “The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston is proud to have San Jacinto College as part of the StormReady community and a valued partner in severe weather preparedness and education.”

According to weather.gov, being a part of a weather-ready community is about preparing for the increasing vulnerability to extreme weather and water events. Ninety-eight percent of all presidentially declared disasters are weather related, leading to around 500 deaths per year and nearly $15 billion in damage. The StormReady program helps arm communities, universities and colleges, military bases, government sites, commercial enterprises and other groups with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during and after the event.

“We are honored to receive the StormReady designation from the National Weather Service,” said San Jacinto College Emergency Manager Ali Shah. “Our goal in the office of emergency management is to improve community safety practices and provide timely, quality and effective emergency management.”

The StormReady program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations by providing emergency mangers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations. To be officially StormReady, a community must:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public

Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally

Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

The College’s StormReady recognition is valid for three years.

