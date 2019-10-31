Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

San Joaquin Valley Air District : News Release - Check Before You Burn season begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

For immediate release 10/31/19

Attn: Local news, weather, health, and assignment editors

Media Contact

Cassandra Melching (559) 230-5901

Spanish-language contact

Cristina Padilla (559) 230-5801

Check Before You Burn season begins

For the 17th season, the Valley Air District reminds residents living in the San Joaquin Valley to "Check Before You Burn." The residential wood burning season, which runs from November 1 through the end of February every year, begins tomorrow. During that time the District releases a daily county-by-county wood burning declaration, based on the air quality forecast. The season is beginning with a No Burning for All curtailment for Friday, November 1 in the following counties: Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Valley portion of Kern; as well as, a No Burning Unless Registered curtailment in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Madera counties.

The Check Before You Burn program, protects public health by reducing PM2.5 (particulate matter pollution 2.5 microns and smaller) emissions from one of the Valley's largest wintertime sources; residential wood burning.

"Thanks to public cooperation, Valley air is getting cleaner, which has a direct, positive impact on public health," said District Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer, Samir Sheikh. "The public's continued support of the Check Before You Burn Program is critical to the health and quality of life for all Valley residents and, reaching our clean air goals," he added.

Daily burn information is available by visiting checkbeforeyouburn.org, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free "Valley Air" app on your mobile device. In addition, residents may sign up for daily email wood-burning notifications by clicking here. There are three curtailment levels:

Curtailments do not apply to natural gas devices. Residences in areas with no natural gas service or where wood burning is the sole source of heat are exempt. Areas where propane tanks are used are

considered to be without natural gas service. Outdoor wood burning devices at all residences are still subject to the daily restrictions, regardless of exemption status.

Residents with EPA Certified wood and pellet-fueled devices may register them with the Valley Air District in order to use them on "No Burning Unless Registered" days. Find out how to register by visiting: www.valleyair.org/CBYBregistration.

Valley residents are encouraged to apply for the Burn Cleaner incentive program and receive as much as $3,000 to upgrade from older, higher-polluting wood stoves and open-hearth fireplaces to EPA Certified wood, pellet or natural gas inserts and free-standing stoves. To participate in this program please visit www.valleyair.org/burncleaner.

Media can use the following links to access our FTP site and download graphics to be used with this program. The folder titled "Check Before You Burn (Media)".

For users using a browser: ftp://vadpublicdoc:public.education@ftp.valleyair.org/Private/OC/

For users using an FTP application: ftp://ftp.valleyair.org/Private/OC/

Username: vadpublicdoc

Password: public.education

Disclaimer

San Joaquin Valley Air District published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pJapan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low
RE
10:17pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019
PU
10:02pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for October 2019
PU
09:58pOil prices stabilise, but set for big weekly loss amid trade gloom, rising output
RE
09:50pChina October factory activity expands at fastest pace in over two years - Caixin PMI
RE
09:47pJapan finance minister Aso sees no need now for economic stimulus
RE
09:32pSAN JOAQUIN VALLEY AIR DISTRICT : News Release - Check Before You Burn season begins
PU
09:27pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Chair of the Board of Australia Post
PU
09:24pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
09:17pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
2Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group