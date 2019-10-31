San Joaquin Valley Air District : News Release - Check Before You Burn season begins

Check Before You Burn season begins

For the 17th season, the Valley Air District reminds residents living in the San Joaquin Valley to "Check Before You Burn." The residential wood burning season, which runs from November 1 through the end of February every year, begins tomorrow. During that time the District releases a daily county-by-county wood burning declaration, based on the air quality forecast. The season is beginning with a No Burning for All curtailment for Friday, November 1 in the following counties: Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Valley portion of Kern; as well as, a No Burning Unless Registered curtailment in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Madera counties.

The Check Before You Burn program, protects public health by reducing PM2.5 (particulate matter pollution 2.5 microns and smaller) emissions from one of the Valley's largest wintertime sources; residential wood burning.

"Thanks to public cooperation, Valley air is getting cleaner, which has a direct, positive impact on public health," said District Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer, Samir Sheikh. "The public's continued support of the Check Before You Burn Program is critical to the health and quality of life for all Valley residents and, reaching our clean air goals," he added.

Daily burn information is available by visiting checkbeforeyouburn.org, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free "Valley Air" app on your mobile device. In addition, residents may sign up for daily email wood-burning notifications by clicking here. There are three curtailment levels:

Curtailments do not apply to natural gas devices. Residences in areas with no natural gas service or where wood burning is the sole source of heat are exempt. Areas where propane tanks are used are