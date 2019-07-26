San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Summerlyn in Kingsburg, Calif., on Saturday, July 27

KINGSBURG, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Summerlyn , a new community with 150 single-family detached homes in southeast Kingsburg, Calif., on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The home prices start in the $260,000s.



“The gorgeous homes in this community will be very appealing to first-time buyers and first-time move ups in this market, which is ripe for new housing stock,” said Joe Leal, co-founder for Visalia-based SJV Homes. “Summerlyn offers the best of all worlds –country living that’s easy for commuters to Fresno and other cities in the Valley at an attractive price. These homes are in high demand, as we witnessed last weekend at our pre-sale event.”

To ensure they got the home they wanted, three families camped out at Summerlyn the night before lots were offered for pre-sale. After a hot, wet night in which temperatures hovered around 100 degrees (the sprinkler system provided an unpleasant midnight surprise), two families secured their coveted lots.

“We were anxious to get our spot, and we heard rumors of others going ‘Black Friday’ on this pre-sale, so we did one better and started the line the Friday morning before the presale began Saturday morning,” said Katie Yanes, who grew up in Kingsburg and plans to build a home with a Mariposa floorplan in Summerlyn with her fiancé, Jake.

Yanes is leaving a Craftsman home in nearby Selma to build her home in Kingsburg, so she will be closer to her church and the couple’s parents. “We love the open layout and energy efficiencies of a new home,” she said. “We also love the Kingsburg School District.”

Michael Ruiz, who took turns with his wife, Meagan, camping out and watching their year-old daughter, Olivia, is thrilled to report they got the lot they had their eye on. “Summerlyn offered the price point we wanted, and the community is outstanding,” he said. “For the price, this was not going to be beat.”

SJV Homes provided the campers with plenty of water and gift cards for dinner at a nearby restaurant, as well as breakfast burritos in the morning. “They really took care of us,” Ruiz said. “We love supporting a local business! And SJV is always so quick to respond to any questions we have.”

Summerlyn is offering six thoughtfully designed plans in Tuscan, Mediterranean and Craftsman styles, ranging from 1,443 to 2,314 square feet with open living spaces tailored to fit a variety of lifestyles. Plans include three to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half baths and two- to three-car garages. Kitchens have pantries and center islands, and owner’s suites include walk-in closets and adjoining baths. Some plans include flexible room options that can be personalized for select homes. The community will include a park and a pond.

Summerlyn is located in southeast Kingsburg, which has a population of 11,700 and is the home of Sun Maid’s headquarters. The community is easily accessible to downtown and Highway 99, the main thoroughfare in the Central Valley. Kingsburg is approximately 22 miles southeast of downtown Fresno and 22 miles northwest of Visalia.

This is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes closed on its 1,500th home this summer, making it one of the region’s most active homebuilders.

About San Joaquin Valley Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com .

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

