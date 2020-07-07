Sanctions Notice - UK Sanctions: Global Human Rights

Please be advised that on 6 July, the United Kingdom made the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, which comprise the first UK sanctions regime to operate under the UK's Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (Sanctions Act).

The Regulations impose asset freezes to deter those who are, or have been, involved in human rights' violations. 47 individuals and 2 entities have been designated under the regime. These individuals are on the consolidated list, which can be found here, and are subject to an asset freeze.

Guernsey will be enacting corresponding regulations imminently; these will implement the UK regime within in the Bailiwick. It is strongly recommended not to release any relevant assets in the interim, as they are likely to be captured by the extraterritorial provisions of the UK sanctions.