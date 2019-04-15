Sanctuary Wealth : Launches Sanctuary OCIO Solutions

Sanctuary Wealth (“Sanctuary”) announces the creation of a new division,
Sanctuary OCIO Solutions, an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO)
platform that provides Advisors, their high-net-worth and
ultra-high-net-worth clients, and institutional clients with an
effective way to manage their investments through day-to-day investment
practices, research, and decision-making.
Sanctuary OCIO Solutions provides a true fiduciary function, helping
Advisors and institutions create sustainable investment results and meet
investment goals for their clients and stakeholders. It offers a
comprehensive range of services – including investment advice, research,
execution, and reporting – implemented through a flexible, customizable
platform.
“The creation of Sanctuary OCIO Solutions underscores our commitment to
serving the investment needs of Advisors, their clients, and
institutional investors,” says Sanctuary CEO and Founder Jim Dickson.
“We now can provide the research, knowledge, investment expertise and
fiduciary oversight that otherwise might not be accessible to
independent Advisors for their high-net-worth clients. Institutional
clients, such as colleges and universities, foundations and endowments,
and Taft-Hartley funds, can access our skilled resources and attain
additional oversight through Sanctuary OCIO Solutions.”
James (Jim) J. Otley, Jr. CIMA®, AIF® has been
named Managing Director of Sanctuary OCIO Solutions and serves as
business development leader for the new division. Otley – a highly
respected, well-established investment advisor with 18 years of advisory
and investment experience – will partner with Sanctuary Wealth’s CIO
Greg Hahn to offer clients expertise in the extensive menu of investment
management and administrative services.
Otley will also continue to serve his clients through Otley Private
Wealth Management, an independent investment advisory firm serving the
needs of high-net-worth clients and institutions and part of the
Sanctuary Wealth network of independent advisory firms. Michele R. Stiff
joins Otley in the new firm as Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer of Otley Private Wealth Management.
“Jim Otley was brought in specifically to help us build out Sanctuary
OCIO Solutions,” says Dickson. “His expertise in working with many
institutional clients and his in-depth knowledge of their investment
needs have been instrumental in the development of our OCIO platform.
Our partner firms have yet another tool in Sanctuary Wealth’s
ever-expanding toolbox. We welcome Jim to the Sanctuary family and we
look forward to an enduring relationship that will provide greater
client benefits and successful outcomes.”
