Sanctuary Wealth : Launches Sanctuary OCIO Solutions

New Division Expands Sanctuary’s Range of Investment Services for Advisors, Their High-Net-Worth Clients, Institutions, and Foundations

Sanctuary Wealth (“Sanctuary”) announces the creation of a new division, Sanctuary OCIO Solutions, an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) platform that provides Advisors, their high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and institutional clients with an effective way to manage their investments through day-to-day investment practices, research, and decision-making.

Sanctuary OCIO Solutions provides a true fiduciary function, helping Advisors and institutions create sustainable investment results and meet investment goals for their clients and stakeholders. It offers a comprehensive range of services – including investment advice, research, execution, and reporting – implemented through a flexible, customizable platform.

“The creation of Sanctuary OCIO Solutions underscores our commitment to serving the investment needs of Advisors, their clients, and institutional investors,” says Sanctuary CEO and Founder Jim Dickson. “We now can provide the research, knowledge, investment expertise and fiduciary oversight that otherwise might not be accessible to independent Advisors for their high-net-worth clients. Institutional clients, such as colleges and universities, foundations and endowments, and Taft-Hartley funds, can access our skilled resources and attain additional oversight through Sanctuary OCIO Solutions.”

James (Jim) J. Otley, Jr. CIMA®, AIF® has been named Managing Director of Sanctuary OCIO Solutions and serves as business development leader for the new division. Otley – a highly respected, well-established investment advisor with 18 years of advisory and investment experience – will partner with Sanctuary Wealth’s CIO Greg Hahn to offer clients expertise in the extensive menu of investment management and administrative services.

Otley will also continue to serve his clients through Otley Private Wealth Management, an independent investment advisory firm serving the needs of high-net-worth clients and institutions and part of the Sanctuary Wealth network of independent advisory firms. Michele R. Stiff joins Otley in the new firm as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Otley Private Wealth Management.

“Jim Otley was brought in specifically to help us build out Sanctuary OCIO Solutions,” says Dickson. “His expertise in working with many institutional clients and his in-depth knowledge of their investment needs have been instrumental in the development of our OCIO platform. Our partner firms have yet another tool in Sanctuary Wealth’s ever-expanding toolbox. We welcome Jim to the Sanctuary family and we look forward to an enduring relationship that will provide greater client benefits and successful outcomes.”

