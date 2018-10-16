Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SandPoint Resources, LLC Announces Partnership with Carnelian Energy Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 11:01am CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SandPoint Resources, LLC (“SandPoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of an equity commitment from Carnelian Energy Capital II, L.P., a fund managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”).

SandPoint logo


SandPoint, an independent oil and gas company headquartered in San Antonio, was co-founded by Erik Hanson, Robert Welch, Brian Arriaga, Matt Koehler and Brandon Williams.  The management team brings significant experience operating in conventional and unconventional Texas-based oil and gas plays, having overseen geology, engineering, land and finance functions at BlackBrush Oil and Gas, Lewis Energy, Abaco Operating and Silverback Exploration.

Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of SandPoint, commented: “We have spent our careers acquiring and developing oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford trend and in conventional South Texas basins, and we believe that Carnelian’s unique and nimble partnership model will help us take advantage of the exciting opportunities we see in these dynamic areas.”

Carnelian Partner Daniel Goodman added: “We are excited to partner with the talented SandPoint team; their deep roots and technical experience in South Texas provide a compelling competitive advantage in sourcing and operating assets.”

About SandPoint Resources, LLC
SandPoint is an independent oil and gas company based in San Antonio, Texas.  The Company focuses on acquiring and developing upstream oil and gas assets in select onshore North American basins.  For more information, please visit www.sandpointresources.com.   

About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.
Carnelian is an energy investment firm based in Houston, Texas.  With $1 billion of cumulative equity commitments, Carnelian focuses on lower-to-middle market equity investments in the North American upstream, midstream and oilfield services sectors.  For more information, please contact Carnelian at info@carnelianec.com or visit www.carnelianenergy.com.

CEC logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
11:55aVolvo warns some vehicle engines may exceed emission limits
RE
11:54aMore banking executives pull out of Saudi investment conference
RE
11:53aDASSAULT AVIATION : Falcon 8X Certified for EFVS to 100 ft Operations
PU
11:52aOPEC urges producers to ramp up investment amid shrinking spare oil capacity
RE
11:50aINVITATION : Straumann Group 2018 Third-quarter sales report webcast
TE
11:48aTUNG LOK RESTAURANTS 2000 : Sustainability Report 2018
PU
11:48aCALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : backs £162m MBO of Deep Sea Electronics
PU
11:48aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : ​Eutelsat appoints Gary Donnan as Chief Innovation Officer
PU
11:48aSINOFORTUNE FINANCIAL : Announcements and Notices -
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shares hit by Legoland weakness, concern over cost pressures

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.