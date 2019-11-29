Sandals Resorts International : Sweeps 2019 World Travel Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is proud to announce that the company has received four prestigious awards at the 26th annual World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony that took place on November 28, 2019. Most notably, Sandals Resorts International was dubbed the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 24th consecutive year, solidifying the company's position as an industry trailblazer in the all-inclusive space.

"Our Sandals family is extremely humbled to have been recognized as the world's leading all-inclusive company by the World Travel Awards once more," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "This award serves as an enormous testament to the decades of innovations the Sandals brand has introduced to the all-inclusive industry and reaffirms that we will continue shattering expectations in the decades to come."

With a total of four trophies, Sandals Resorts International rose above other highly acclaimed hotel brands throughout the world. The Caribbean resort company's top honors included:

World's Leading All-Inclusive Company 2019: Sandals Resorts International

World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2019: Beaches® Resorts

World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2019: Sandals Grenada

World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company 2019: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

Sandals Resorts International is incredibly honored that Beaches Resorts – its family-friendly all-inclusive brand – was named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand for the 22nd consecutive year. With three magnificent resorts spanning across Jamaica and Turks & Caicos, Beaches Resorts has redefined the family vacation experience by offering a Caribbean escape for everyone – whether you're a kid, tween, teen or adult, there's a myriad of on-resort activities, 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining options and expansive room categories to accommodate groups of all ages and sizes. Not to mention, Beaches reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing its autism-friendly resorts this year by becoming the first resort company in the world to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) – truly becoming a leading family resort brand for everyone.

Named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort, Sandals Grenada takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination with its private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, unparalleled Love Nest Butler Suites® and 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at 10 different restaurants – right in the heart of Grenada's exclusive Pink Gin Beach. Sandals Resorts International is also thankful to have such a rewarding partnership with Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, the World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company, to offer guests at each of its 18 resorts off-site experiences that truly immerse them in the local culture and beauty the islands have to offer.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world's travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com.

