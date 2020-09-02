Sandals Resorts Provides "Virtually Perfect" Solutions For Destination Wedding Couples

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, one thing has remained truer than ever before – love hasn't faltered, and neither have couples' dreams of getting married. According to a recent survey from The Knot, 80% of engaged couples are staying closely up to date on the latest CDC guidelines and are thinking about how that might impact their future wedding plans. Because couples are seeking solutions to put off postponing their big day, smaller wedding styles are currently on the rise and planning an intimate destination wedding could be the perfect solution to let the vows go on.

Couples are looking for stress-free, real-time solutions to make wedding planning during a pandemic as seamless as possible. That's why as the leaders in romance and destination weddings, Sandals® Resorts is offering a series of options to help couples dream up their perfect wedding celebration.

Introducing Complimentary Wedding Ceremony Live Stream Service Through 2021:

Since the start of the pandemic, couples have had to make some tough decisions, whether that was postponing their large wedding or cutting down on attendance to meet the latest CDC guidelines. Now, brides and grooms do not have to choose between the two when they book a destination wedding at any one of 18 luxurious Sandals and Beaches® Resorts in the Caribbean. All couples that book a destination wedding or ReTie the Knot® beginning September 15, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with plans to wed in 2020 and 2021, will receive a Complimentary Wedding Ceremony Live Stream Service, so families and friends can – virtually – be part of that special moment when the couple says "I Do".

Virtually Every Wedding Planning Tool for Brides and Grooms to Dream Up Their Big Day Right from Home:

360-degree Digital Tours: Virtually "walk" through some of the most beautiful Luxury Included® resorts in the Caribbean. It has never been easier to explore a resort and its sprawling grounds, providing an inside look at Sandals' luxurious suites, beaches and expansive pools to set the stage for a picture-perfect destination wedding and the beginning of the perfect honeymoon.

Virtual Wedding Design Experience: "Meet" a Sandals and Beaches wedding planner while being transported virtually to a customizable wedding showroom and explore the endless décor options available for ceremonies and receptions, discovering the perfect inspiration for the big day.

The Ultimate Digital Wedding Planning Tool: Browse through Sandals' wedding offerings from every island and picturesque venue to choose from, to hair and makeup services for the actual wedding day.

Picture Perfect Customizable Celebrations with CDC Guidelines in Mind:

With new CDC guidelines calling for smaller gatherings of no more than 50, Sandals is determined to turn a couples' lifetime celebration into something even grander.

Two Lovebirds Elopement: Elope to paradise and be inspired by one of Sandals' inspirations or dream up the big day from scratch through Sandals Customizable Weddings. Regardless of what couples choose, every wedding is complete with the most gorgeous customizable décor and all the Sandals weddings inclusions – from signature cocktails and breakfast in bed with mimosas, to a 5x7 wedding photograph and more.

The Perfect Ten Minimony: Couples can invite eight loved ones to join the party as they exchange vows at any one of Sandals' luxurious Caribbean destinations. Get married in a picturesque, secluded wedding ceremony location, from open-air and over-the-water chapels to a beautifully manicured garden, enjoy an intimate one-hour cocktail reception with fabulous sparkling wine, get an exclusive 15% off Red Lane® Spa experience for the bride and groom and so much more. Plus, booking five double occupancy rooms gives couples the choice of a Bells & Whistles enhancement – adding an extra perk to get that sangria bar guests will love!

Sweetest 50 Microwedding: Couples looking to tie the knot with an intimate microwedding under 50 guests per the latest CDC guidelines can personalize their celebrations to their liking. All weddings booked with 20 double occupancy rooms or more come with all of Sandals' complimentary wedding inclusions plus the choice of three Bells & Whistles enhancements, with selections of a welcome cocktail party to kick off the festivities, a 5-Star Global Gourmet™ lobster dinner reception, a rum and game night, or even a $1,000 credit towards an Island Routes Catamaran Cruise and more.

Sequel Celebrations: Even after the wedding and honeymoon, Sandals offers special moments for couples to come back and celebrate. From the popular Anniversary program which offers a complimentary night stay for couples booked 7 nights or more in a Club or Butler suite to celebrating again with friends and family with a free ReTie the Knot® minimony for a group of 5 rooms or more.

Sandals boasts some of the most unique wedding venues such as its Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapels and oceanfront gazebos – allowing for intimate, open-air ceremonies and celebrations that couples and their loved ones will always remember. Plus, couples can book a WeddingMoon and have their honeymoon begin the second they say, "I do!", making it even easier to celebrate a lifetime of love in one of the Caribbean's most sought-after private suites.

Privacy is the New Luxury:

Not only does Sandals offer a worry-free stay, but the company was founded on the principle of creating a romantic environment – with expansive resorts across vast beaches – where couples can expect the utmost privacy and romance whether that be on their wedding day or throughout their honeymoon.

Couples can wed with the utmost confidence in Sandals' trusted brand. With health and safety top of mind for everyone right now, enhanced cleanliness measures set through the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will provide couples with peace of mind, reassuring them as they plan their big day.

Sandals Resorts is assuring today's brides and grooms that the vows must go on by providing "virtually perfect" solutions for destination wedding couples to consider. To learn more about Sandals' destination wedding program and the Complimentary Wedding Ceremony Live Stream Service available starting September 15th, please visit https://www.sandals.com/weddings/. For all terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.sandals.com/disclaimers/wedding-terms-and-conditions/.

