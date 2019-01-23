Sandestin Investments Unveils Renderings of new Sandestin Hotel

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandestin Investments, LLC released final external renderings of the Sandestin Hotel which broke ground September 2018. The new 250-room full-service hotel is located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Completion of the hotel is slated for April 2020.

The elegant, coastal exterior design of the Sandestin Hotel conveys a luxurious, yet approachable feel that will continue into the 250 guest-rooms and meeting space.

“As our new hotel rises from the ground and we pass major milestones in development, such as these final external renderings, we’re thrilled to share our excitement,” stated Sara Becnel, vice president of development of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “We will offer our guests an exceptional experience that will build on the Sandestin’s reputation of providing quality meetings and memorable vacations.”

“We are delighted to be participating in the on-going success of the Sandestin development,” said Randy Hall, president and CEO of Batson-Cook. “This hotel will be the first on resort property to offer guests full access to its many amenities, so we are working diligently to reach completion and celebrate the grand opening with the owner.”

“The hotel's architectural character blends seamlessly with the Grand and Baytowne developments while announcing a new level of quality,” stated Pope Bullock, AIA, principal and vice president of Cooper Carry.

Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company, has been tapped to manage the newly developed hotel. Additionally, celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson will partner to develop the new hotel’s culinary offerings.

The new full-service hotel will include a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar, room service, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, a signature rooftop pool and bar allowing Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort to better meet the needs of the leisure traveler as well as expand group business. The Sandestin Hotel will include 20,000+ square feet of meeting space and feature a 13,000-square foot ballroom, all contiguous to the 30,000+ square feet of existing meeting space at Baytowne Conference Center. Additionally, guests of the hotel will have access to the many amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts and a 113-slip marina.

