Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sandestin Investments Unveils Renderings of new Sandestin Hotel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:20am EST

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandestin Investments, LLC released final external renderings of the Sandestin Hotel which broke ground September 2018.  The new 250-room full-service hotel is located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Completion of the hotel is slated for April 2020.

0_medium_SandestinHotelFrontview-small.jpg
Sandestin Investments LLC released final external renderings of the Sandestin Hotel currently under construction and slated for completion April 2020. The Sandestin Hotel is being constructed by Batson-Cook which builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office and private development clients throughout the Southeast. Internationally recognized design firm, Cooper Carry, which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential and restaurants projects is the architect for the new hotel project.


2_medium_SandestinHotelAerial-small.jpg
Sandestin Investments LLC released final aerial renderings of the Sandestin Hotel currently under construction and slated for completion April 2020. The Sandestin Hotel is being constructed by Batson-Cook which builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office and private development clients throughout the Southeast. Internationally recognized design firm, Cooper Carry, which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential and restaurants projects is the architect for the new hotel project.


4_medium_SandestinLogo_1232748.png


The elegant, coastal exterior design of the Sandestin Hotel conveys a luxurious, yet approachable feel that will continue into the 250 guest-rooms and meeting space.

“As our new hotel rises from the ground and we pass major milestones in development, such as these final external renderings, we’re thrilled to share our excitement,” stated Sara Becnel, vice president of development of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.  “We will offer our guests an exceptional experience that will build on the Sandestin’s reputation of providing quality meetings and memorable vacations.”

The Sandestin Hotel is being constructed by Batson-Cook which builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office and private development clients throughout the Southeast.  Internationally recognized design firm, Cooper Carry, which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential and restaurants projects is the architect for the new hotel project.

“We are delighted to be participating in the on-going success of the Sandestin development,” said Randy Hall, president and CEO of Batson-Cook. “This hotel will be the first on resort property to offer guests full access to its many amenities, so we are working diligently to reach completion and celebrate the grand opening with the owner.”

“The hotel's architectural character blends seamlessly with the Grand and Baytowne developments while announcing a new level of quality,” stated Pope Bullock, AIA, principal and vice president of Cooper Carry. 

Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company, has been tapped to manage the newly developed hotel.  Additionally, celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson will partner to develop the new hotel’s culinary offerings.    

The new full-service hotel will include a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar, room service, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, a signature rooftop pool and bar allowing Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort to better meet the needs of the leisure traveler as well as expand group business. The Sandestin Hotel will include 20,000+ square feet of meeting space and feature a 13,000-square foot ballroom, all contiguous to the 30,000+ square feet of existing meeting space at Baytowne Conference Center. Additionally, guests of the hotel will have access to the many amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts and a 113-slip marina.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast, offers 65,000 square feet of function space from the gulf to the bay. The resort’s 32,000-square-foot Baytowne Conference Center includes the largest ballroom on Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast with 13,500-square-feet. The newly renovated 15,000 square-foot Linkside Conference Center includes a 12,600-square-foot exhibit hall, two bayside conference rooms and four boardrooms. In 2018, Sandestin broke ground on the Sandestin Hotel, a 250-room full-service hotel and conference center located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center featuring 20,000+ square feet of meeting space and a 13,000-square foot ballroom. Additionally, Osprey Pointe at Sandestin has begun construction and will be the newest neighborhood of luxury condos in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. 

All venues are supported by Sandestin’s on-site team of award-winning professional sales, conference services and culinary staff experts. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. For more information: Sandestin.com/Progress-Development.

About Cooper Carry: Cooper Carry is a design firm offering architecture, planning, landscape architecture, interior design, environmental graphic design and sustainability consulting services. Founded in 1960, Cooper Carry has offices in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, and specializes in the design of corporate, education, government, hospitality, mixed-use, office, residential, restaurants, retail, science + technology, and transit projects. Engaging a fundamental design philosophy centered on the concept that environments should connect people to place, the firm promotes the philosophy of "connective architecture." Designers understand the local market and the specific cultural and physical contexts in which the building will serve those who interact with it while conceiving memorable spaces, inside and out. Listening to the client and gaining a deep understanding of the market and site prior to commencing design, Cooper Carry balances passionate creativity with client service

About Batson-Cook Construction, Batson-Cook Construction, founded in 1915, builds a wide range of commercial projects for healthcare, multi-family, industrial, and private development clients throughout the Southeast.  We have the heart of a family-owned general contractor with the reach of a global construction firm.  We build with passion.  We operate with integrity. 

 ###

Attachments 

Aleis Tusa
Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort
8502674164
aleistusa@sandestin.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aCERUS ENERGY : Completion of Mechanical El Rollo Testing Trials
AQ
11:32aONCOPEPTIDES : intends to make a directed share issue
AQ
11:31aSiegfried Welcomes New Professionals
PR
11:31aEleanor Crane, PhD named CTO of Enview
PR
11:31aSmithGroup Expands Expertise In Senior Living Market; Hires Alexis Burck as Senior Living Studio Leader
GL
11:31aIBM : Services Signs a USD$260M Agreement with Bank of the Philippine Islands to Support the Bank's Digital Transformation
PR
11:31aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : SVP Mike Karjagin has resigned from Nurminen Logistics Plc
AQ
11:31aCORRECTION -- Washington Trust Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
11:31aSubscription-Based Online Purchasing and Community Forum Expand PDF Tool Offering from Datalogics
BU
11:31aZETTASET : Expands Executive Team with New Marketing, Product and Sales Leads
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.