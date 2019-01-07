Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics Announce US Launch of reSET-O™ to Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder

Sandoz Inc., a Novartis division, and Pear Therapeutics, Inc., announced
today the US commercial launch of reSET-O™ for patients with Opioid Use
Disorder (OUD). reSET-O, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) in December, is immediately available.
The reSET-O prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) is a 12-week
cognitive behavioral therapy intended to be used in addition to
outpatient treatment. It includes transmucosal buprenorphine, a commonly
used medication to treat opioid addiction, and contingency management
designed to provide incentives to reinforce positive behaviors. reSET-O
is available by prescription only for patients 18 years or older under
the care of a clinician.
“The launch of reSET-O provides an important technology-based treatment
option for patients with Opioid Use Disorder and may fundamentally
change how they interact with their therapies,” said Richard Francis,
CEO, Sandoz. “At Sandoz, we are proud and excited to push the frontiers
of medical innovation.”
“Addiction is a chronic and relapsing disease that requires constant
support, monitoring and access to treatment,” said Corey McCann, M.D.,
Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “We believe prescription
digital therapeutics can transform the way clinicians treat addiction by
providing a way for patients to access treatment when and where it’s
needed. reSET-O has been clinically proven to increase the likelihood
that a patient will remain in treatment, while also providing a way for
patients to access treatment anytime, anywhere, under clinician
supervision.”
The efficacy of reSET-O was evaluated in a pivotal, randomized trial of
170 patients seeking treatment for OUD, who received supervised
buprenorphine treatment paired with a behavior therapy program, either
with or without the addition of the Therapeutic Education System (TES),
which had equivalent content to reSET-O. The clinical trial showed that
reSET-O therapeutic content had an overall retention rate of 82.4
percent through the end of 12 weeks of treatment compared with 68.4
percent overall retention rate for patients who did not use reSET-O.
reSET-O also serves as a training, monitoring and reminder tool for
healthcare providers by leveraging the Clinician Dashboard. The
dashboard helps clinicians gain deeper insights into their patients’
progress toward recovery, including patient-reported buprenorphine
adherence to allow for more transparency during in-person therapy
sessions.
When a healthcare provider prescribes reSET-O, the patient is contacted
by a patient care specialist and is provided with an access code. The
patient then downloads and installs reSET-O on their smartphone or
tablet and enters the access code to unlock treatment. After that, the
patient can begin working and learning with reSET-O by completing
lessons, answering quiz questions, reporting medication usage and
reporting substance use, cravings and triggers. All the while, the
patient continues to see the clinician in therapy sessions and progress
on reSET-O is tracked via the Clinician Dashboard.
Under the terms of a commercial deal announced
in April 2018, Sandoz will lead marketing and commercialization of
reSET-O and reSET®*, Pear’s prescription digital therapeutics
for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorder,
respectively. Sandoz launched reSET in November 2018 and now has made
reSET-O available to patients in the U.S.
High attrition and relapse rates represent a significant obstacle to
providing care to patients with OUD. Therefore, it is important to
retain patients in treatment. Retention in treatment is a
well-established indicator of successful treatment outcomes for OUD
patientsi. The study data demonstrate that reSET-O
significantly improved OUD patient retention rates in outpatient
treatment.
For more information about reSET-O, go to www.resetforrecovery.com.
To help patients get started with reSET-O, call 1-833-MY-RESET
(1-833-697-3738) Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm ET or go to www.resetconnect.com.
About Opioid Use Disorder
Every day, approximately 115
Americans die after overdosing on opioidsii. The misuse of
and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers, heroin,
and synthetic opioids—is a serious national crisis that affects public
health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention estimates that the total “economic burden” of
prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a
year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction
treatment, and criminal justice involvement.
reSET-O™ Indications for Use
reSET-O™ is intended to
increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in
outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an
adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine
and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are
currently under the supervision of a clinician. reSET-O is indicated as
a prescription-only Mobile Medical Application.
Limitation for Use:
reSET-O has not been shown to decrease illicit
drug use or improve abstinence in patients with OUD.
This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use
reSET-O safely and effectively. Please see the full Clinician
Brief Summary Instructions for reSET-O for more information.
About reSET-O™
The reSET-O™ prescription mobile medical
application is a 12-week (84-day) software application. It is limited to
persons with a valid prescription from their licensed provider. reSET-O
is intended to be used to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use
Disorder in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral
therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes
transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management to patients
currently under clinician care.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a division of the Novartis Group,
our purpose is to discover new ways to improve and extend people’s
lives. We contribute to society’s ability to support growing healthcare
needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world
access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000
molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2017
sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products reached well over 500
million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany’s
Greater Munich area. Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow
@Sandoz_global at http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics is the
leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We aim to redefine medicine
by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated
software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients,
smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective
solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product
candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and
neurological conditions. Our lead product, reSET®, treats Substance
Use Disorder and was the first prescription digital therapeutic to
receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s
second product, reSET-O™, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder,
received marketing clearance from the FDA in December 2018. For more
information, visit us at www.peartherapeutics.com.
* reSET-O™ and reSET® are registered trademarks of Pear
Therapeutics, Inc.
