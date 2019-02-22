Sandy Love Chosen for Leadership Maryland Class of 2019

Easton, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today that Sandra S. “Sandy” Love President, Integrity Solutions, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Love is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 27th class – the Class of 2019, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Following a two-day opening retreat in April, the class will attend five two-day intense sessions traversing the state focusing on Maryland’s economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity. These sessions will be followed by a one-day closing retreat in November and a graduation celebration in December. More than 100 experts representing business, government, education, and the non-profit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“As in previous years, the selection process was very competitive, which is a testament to our members encouraging a diverse and broad spectrum of highly-qualified executives from across the state to apply to our program and share in their experience,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “This year’s cohort is a powerful cross-section of leaders from our state. I’m excited to see them come together as a group and do great things in their workplaces, communities and beyond in the years to come.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders from all industries and regions of the state. To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.org.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a nationally respected solutions leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance through technology. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. For more information call 833-296-3146 or visit www.qlarant.com

