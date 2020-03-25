Log in
SaniCart™ Revolutionizes Air and Surface Fogging of EPA-approved Disinfectants in the Fight Against COVID-19

03/25/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Aguair LLC. released data that its SaniCart mobile, micro-fogging sanitation system, when paired with an EPA-approved COVID-19 disinfectant, can kill coronaviruses in the air and on surfaces. The fog produced by SaniCart engulfs enclosed areas with a cloud of disinfectant that remains suspended in the air and covers all surfaces for complete disinfection. SaniCart’s patented nozzle creates a micro-fog to achieve this breakthrough air and surface disinfectant coverage in the fight against COVID-19.

“The EPA has released List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. SaniCart is the missing puzzle piece as it simplifies and automates the process of effectively applying these sanitizing agents. Since SaniCart can operate with a wide range of disinfectants, we have ramped up manufacturing to provide this vehicle to the frontlines, including hospitals, ambulances, grocery stores and government agencies, to keep their facilities sanitized and protect their workers while they continue to serve us during this immediate time of crisis,” said Nadya Merchant, M.P.H., PhD., Scientific Director at Aguair LLC.

Last week Aguair partnered with TwinOxide Inc., whose chlorine dioxide (EPA Reg. No. 86054-1) is safe and effective against many resistive strains of pathogens and viruses, including coronaviruses.

“When SaniCart was used to dispense TwinOxide, we were able to quickly achieve and maintain the EPA-prescribed concentration of chlorine dioxide throughout the test environment, thereby killing any coronaviruses that might be present in the air and on surfaces,” said Dr. Joe Nieusma of TwinOxide.

Recent studies have shown that COVID-19 remains suspended as droplets in air for up to three hours, after which it settles onto surfaces and can survive for multiple days. SaniCart addresses this lifecycle of COVID-19 by thoroughly fogging the air and covering surfaces, including nooks and crannies, to completely disinfect any enclosed area. SaniCart provides the user with an efficient automated process that can be implemented by just rolling the cart into a room and pressing the start button to deliver any disinfectant of choice.

Aguair and its parent company, Prodew Inc., are utilizing SaniCart and their ClensAir air purifier to disinfect and maintain sanitation in their own facilities. In this way, they are providing their workers with a more sanitized environment so that they can continue to manufacture and meet the increased demand for this vital equipment from their customers.


© Business Wire 2020
