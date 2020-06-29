Log in
06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

UVT, INC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER Due to the Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary
Company Announcement Date:June 29, 2020FDA Publish Date:June 29, 2020Product Type:Drugs Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol)
Company Name:UVT, INC.Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Saniderm
Product Description:
Product Description
Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 70% alcohol content
Company Announcement

UVT, INC. is voluntarily recalling 38,830 liters of SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER, packaged in 1-liter bottles to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol)

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, UVT, INC. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer and is packaged in 1-liter plastic bottles. The affected SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER includes lot number 0530, Expiration date 04/2022. The product can be identified by the label below. Product was distributed Nationwide in the United States.

UVT, INC. is notifying its distributors and customers by phone calls, emails and letter and is arranging for replacement and destruction of all recalled products.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using products, initiate recalls to the user level, and return all products to the place of purchase. purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact UVT, INC. by phone (951) 427- 3108 or e-mail to customerservice@uvt.world Monday to Friday from 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information
Consumers:UVT, INC., Nora Salazar (951) 427-3108 customerservice@uvt.world
Product Photos

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:01 UTC
