Sanjay Doddamani, M.D., MBA, Senior Advisor & Medical Officer at Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Selected as Keynote at 2019 Citra Users Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citra Health Solutions announced today that Sanjay Doddamani, M.D., MBA, senior physician advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) will deliver the keynote address at the 2019 Citra Users Conference (UCON) September 19 in Huntington Beach, California.

"Each year we look forward to spending dedicated time with industry leaders, discussing health care trends and initiatives facing their business. We look forward Dr. Doddamani joining us during these educational sessions to share insights on improving patient experience and harnessing big data and artificial intelligence to empower organizations as they embrace the transition to value-based care," said David Morris, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Citra.

Doddamani is part of the CMMI front office team that oversees the development and implementation of health delivery models to test and measure value-based payment innovation. Before joining CMMI, Doddamani was Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger at Home, a home-based model of care for Geisinger's population of medically complex patients and also led Keystone ACO. He is a board-certified heart failure cardiologist and has served on numerous panels and committees to positively disrupt and promote better health for individuals and communities.

To learn more Citra's User Conference, visit www.citraucon.com.

About Citra Health Solutions

With over 10M members served by 100+ IPAs, MSOs, health plans and provider groups managing Medicaid/Medi-Cal, Medicare, specialty care and commercial populations, Citra Health Solutions provides integrated software solutions solving for the administrative, financial and clinical needs of health care payer organizations, with a highly configurable, scalable and flexible end-to-end eligibility, membership, authorization, capitation, claims, payment and analytics platform to manage operational and administrative processes, while maximizing the productivity of human capital. For more information, visit www.citrahealth.com.

