Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sanjay Doddamani, M.D., MBA, Senior Advisor & Medical Officer at Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Selected as Keynote at 2019 Citra Users Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:13am EDT

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citra Health Solutions announced today that Sanjay Doddamani, M.D., MBA, senior physician advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) will deliver the keynote address at the 2019 Citra Users Conference (UCON) September 19 in Huntington Beach, California.

Dr. Sanjay Doddamani Photo Credit Andrew J Vervan, CMS

"Each year we look forward to spending dedicated time with industry leaders, discussing health care trends and initiatives facing their business. We look forward Dr. Doddamani joining us during these educational sessions to share insights on improving patient experience and harnessing big data and artificial intelligence to empower organizations as they embrace the transition to value-based care," said David Morris, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Citra.

Doddamani is part of the CMMI front office team that oversees the development and implementation of health delivery models to test and measure value-based payment innovation. Before joining CMMI, Doddamani was Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger at Home, a home-based model of care for Geisinger's population of medically complex patients and also led Keystone ACO. He is a board-certified heart failure cardiologist and has served on numerous panels and committees to positively disrupt and promote better health for individuals and communities.

To learn more Citra's User Conference, visit www.citraucon.com.

About Citra Health Solutions

With over 10M members served by 100+ IPAs, MSOs, health plans and provider groups managing Medicaid/Medi-Cal, Medicare, specialty care and commercial populations, Citra Health Solutions provides integrated software solutions solving for the administrative, financial and clinical needs of health care payer organizations, with a highly configurable, scalable and flexible end-to-end eligibility, membership, authorization, capitation, claims, payment and analytics platform to manage operational and administrative processes, while maximizing the productivity of human capital. For more information, visit www.citrahealth.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Citra Health Solutions)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanjay-doddamani-md-mba-senior-advisor--medical-officer-at-center-for-medicare-and-medicaid-innovation-selected-as-keynote-at-2019-citra-users-conference-300903607.html

SOURCE Citra Health Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aEMBRAER S A : celebrates 50 years focusing in coming decades
AQ
11:27aPATRYS : Presented at Leading Brain Metastases Conference
PU
11:27aMILLER INDUSTRIES : 3-Stage Heavy-Duty Boom Lubrication
PU
11:27aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : has first-half net profit of EUR 1.7 million
PU
11:27aNORDEA BANK : Let our expert bloggers help you stay on top of your finances
PU
11:27aMCKESSON : Raising Supply Chain Standards at Health System and Hospital Pharmacies
PU
11:27aNATIONAL GRID : Publication of Annual Report - Group Company
PU
11:27aMORRIS : Announcements and Notices -
PU
11:27aNEWAY : Announcements and Notices - Group Interim Results
PU
11:25aTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Declares August 2019 Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group