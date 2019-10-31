Sankalp : in Collaboration with Ekal Vidyalaya Announces Success of First Annual Event

Sankalp, in collaboration with Ekal Vidyalaya, is pleased to announce the success of the first annual Sankalp event focused on supporting the efforts to bring primary education to every child across rural India. Ekal Vidyalaya is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering rural and tribal communities based on the concept of social, economic, and gender equality. The event was held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at Hopkinton Middle School in Hopkinton, MA.

The Sankalp event included live music, dancing, and fun activities for the whole family. Ram Nehra, the founder of Ekal Vidyalaya New England, kicked off the celebration with a lamp lighting ceremony. A presentation by Subra Dravida, President of the New England Chapter of Ekal Vidyalaya, highlighted the organization’s vision, mission, and special projects driving change in rural and tribal India. Also, in attendance were Anil Saigal, Anu Dravida, Anu Upneja, Arun Saigal, Dr. Manju Seth, Latha Krishnan, Manorama Choudhury, Niti Kapoor, Pushpa Baskaran, and Raksha Soni.

In 2019, the team Sankalp increased awareness of Ekal Vidyalaya and helped to raise funds for Ekal schools through a variety of initiatives. Charity events were held simultaneously throughout the United States and India, with more than 5,000 participants. Specific activities included:

A weeklong Navaratri Mahotsav celebration in Ahmedabad, GJ, India.

All-day Cricket tournament in Mumbai, MH, India.

T-20 Cricket match in Acton, MA, USA.

A football match in Bangalore, KA, India.

Charity Dinner, Southborough, MA, USA.

The first annual Sankalp event would not have been successful without the generous support of the donors, sponsors, and volunteers. Sankalp raised $191,234 in United States to support 524 Ekal schools and INR 21,50,000 in India to support 97 Ekal schools. Overall the event raised approximately $221,500 for Ekal Vidyalaya with the proceeds helping to offset annual operational costs for 621 Ekal schools. Donations received will ultimately make a lasting impact on more than 18,000 children in rural and tribal India.

For more information about Ekal Vidyalaya and Sankalp, please visit their website https://www.ekal.org/.

