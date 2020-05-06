Sanlorenzo S p A : 10 MILLION EURO FINANCING FROM CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI IN ORDER TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION

CDP supports the Italian yachting industry by financing the new investments in research and innovation of Sanlorenzo Group
A €10 million loan agreement has been signed. CDP confirms its support in a
key industry for the Liguria territory.
Ameglia (La Spezia), 6 May 2020 - Cassa Depositi e Prestiti sustains the excellence of Made in Italy by financing new investments in research, development and innovation. In fact, CDP has sustained the expansion of Sanlorenzo Group, global leader in the design, production and sale of luxury yachts and superyachts, financing €10 million for the new investments in research, development and innovation to be made by the Group in the period 2020-2022.
The financing will support the development and introduction to the market of innovations and cutting- edge technologies in the yachting panorama, all researched with a close eye on the principles of sustainability.
With this move, CDP is reinforcing the company's competitiveness, also in a wider perspective that aims to safeguard jobs, guarantee the operations of the yachting production and supply chain and those of the related businesses. Sanlorenzo Group, an excellence in the Italian luxury yachting industry, employs approximately 480 people, works with 1,500 qualified small business partners and relies on an international distribution and service network with a global reach. The company, listed in the STAR (High Performance Equities) segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Electronic Equity Market), has four production sites in Italy, located respectively in La Spezia (SP), Ameglia (SP), Viareggio (LU) and Massa (MS).
For Nunzio Tartaglia, Chief Corporate Business Officer of CDP: "With this transaction, CDP confirms its factual support for the business fabric of the Liguria region in a key sector for the economy of the territory, yachting. It is part of our continuous objective to promote and boost the industry's processes of innovation, while increasing and developing leading Italian pursuers of excellence on a global level".
Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo: "We are delighted to have such a prestigious partner as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for our research, development and innovation programmes, in which we are continuing to invest significant resources. In a scenario of drastic change like the one caused by Covid-19,Sanlorenzo has confirmed all investments dedicated to the development of new products, as we are convinced that innovation plays a key role in the in
ensuring future development and tackling the new challenges we are facing. Sanlorenzo has always stood out for its exceptional ability to innovate within the industry, and the agreement with CDP will help us to develop and subsequently launch on the market a series of extremely hi-tech solutions essential for the yachting sector".
***
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is the National Promotional Institute which has been supporting the Italian economy since 1850. The main goal of CDP is to accelerate the industrial and infrastructural development of Italy to boost its economic and social growth. CDP focuses its activities on sustainable development at local level, supporting the innovation and growth of Italian enterprises, also in the international arena. It partners local authorities, in a financing and advisory capacity, to create infrastructures and improve services of public value. CDP also participates actively in international cooperation initiatives to realize projects in developing countries and emerging markets. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is entirely financed by private capital, through the issuing of Postal Savings Bonds and Postal Savings Passbooks, and through issues on national and international financial markets.
Sanlorenzo S.p.A.
Sanlorenzo is a leading global brand in terms of number of yachts over 30 meters long. It is the only player in the luxury yachting industry to compete in different segments with a single brand, manufacturing "made to measure" yachts and superyachts customized for each client, characterized by a distinctive and timeless design.
The production is divided into three divisions:
-
Yacht Division - composite 24-38 meters yachts
-
Superyacht Division - 40-68 meters aluminium and steel superyachts
-
Bluegame Division - 13-22 meters sport utility yachts in composite
Sanlorenzo's production is articulated over four production sites located in La Spezia, Ameglia (SP), Viareggio (LU) and Massa. The sites are strategically located near to each other, so allowing significant operational efficiencies.
The Group employs approximately 480 people. In addition, the Group cooperates with a network of 1,500 qualified artisan companies and leverages on an international distribution network and a widespread service network for customers worldwide.
