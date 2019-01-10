Sanmaru to Enter Overseas Markets with Convenient Health Foods Made from Korean 'Nurungji'

Sanmaru
Corp., an agricultural company founded by farmers in Iksan, North
Jeolla Province, South Korea, has developed ‘Nurungji’ health foods made
from Korean rice. Nurungji is a thin crust of slightly browned rice at
the bottom of the cooking pot or pan. The Korean traditional food is
produced during the cooking of rice over direct heat from flames.
To satisfy diverse consumer needs, Sanmaru produces a variety of
Nurungji by using rice grown in and around Iksan, nuts and germinated
brown rice, with technical assistance from the Agriculture Technology
Center of Iksan City Hall.
Sanmaru’s Nurungji products are popular among busy office workers and
small families. They are convenient breakfast or diet foods that can be
cooked simply with hot water or snack that can be enjoyed as they are.
“We give Korean traditional foods a twist and reinterpret them to make
them loved in both domestic and overseas markets,” Sanmaru CEO Oh Jae
Hyun said, “We plan to advance to Southeast Asia and China this year.”
Sanmaru
seeks to foster affluent and healthy food culture through the pursuit of
the values of food -- good nutrition and the joy of eating.
More information on Sanmaru is available at http://iksanmaru.com
or www.facebook.com/sanmarukorea.
