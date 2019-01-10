Sanmaru to Enter Overseas Markets with Convenient Health Foods Made from Korean 'Nurungji'

Sanmaru Corp., an agricultural company founded by farmers in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, has developed ‘Nurungji’ health foods made from Korean rice. Nurungji is a thin crust of slightly browned rice at the bottom of the cooking pot or pan. The Korean traditional food is produced during the cooking of rice over direct heat from flames.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005199/en/

Sanmaru Vavihancup Nurungji (Sanmaru One Cup of Nurungji). Sanmaru, an agricultural company founded by farmers in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, has developed Nurungji health foods made from Korean rice and enters overseas markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

To satisfy diverse consumer needs, Sanmaru produces a variety of Nurungji by using rice grown in and around Iksan, nuts and germinated brown rice, with technical assistance from the Agriculture Technology Center of Iksan City Hall.

Sanmaru’s Nurungji products are popular among busy office workers and small families. They are convenient breakfast or diet foods that can be cooked simply with hot water or snack that can be enjoyed as they are.

“We give Korean traditional foods a twist and reinterpret them to make them loved in both domestic and overseas markets,” Sanmaru CEO Oh Jae Hyun said, “We plan to advance to Southeast Asia and China this year.”

Sanmaru seeks to foster affluent and healthy food culture through the pursuit of the values of food -- good nutrition and the joy of eating.

More information on Sanmaru is available at http://iksanmaru.com or www.facebook.com/sanmarukorea.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005199/en/