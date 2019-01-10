Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sanmaru to Enter Overseas Markets with Convenient Health Foods Made from Korean 'Nurungji'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Sanmaru Corp., an agricultural company founded by farmers in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, has developed ‘Nurungji’ health foods made from Korean rice. Nurungji is a thin crust of slightly browned rice at the bottom of the cooking pot or pan. The Korean traditional food is produced during the cooking of rice over direct heat from flames.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005199/en/

Sanmaru Vavihancup Nurungji (Sanmaru One Cup of Nurungji). Sanmaru, an agricultural company founded ...

Sanmaru Vavihancup Nurungji (Sanmaru One Cup of Nurungji). Sanmaru, an agricultural company founded by farmers in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, has developed Nurungji health foods made from Korean rice and enters overseas markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

To satisfy diverse consumer needs, Sanmaru produces a variety of Nurungji by using rice grown in and around Iksan, nuts and germinated brown rice, with technical assistance from the Agriculture Technology Center of Iksan City Hall.

Sanmaru’s Nurungji products are popular among busy office workers and small families. They are convenient breakfast or diet foods that can be cooked simply with hot water or snack that can be enjoyed as they are.

“We give Korean traditional foods a twist and reinterpret them to make them loved in both domestic and overseas markets,” Sanmaru CEO Oh Jae Hyun said, “We plan to advance to Southeast Asia and China this year.”

Sanmaru seeks to foster affluent and healthy food culture through the pursuit of the values of food -- good nutrition and the joy of eating.

More information on Sanmaru is available at http://iksanmaru.com or www.facebook.com/sanmarukorea.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pWEEDMD : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Splits With 'Destiny' Studio, Sending Shares Lower
DJ
07:20pBRENTWOOD ASSOCIATES : Announces Investment in Afterburn Holdings
BU
07:20pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)
GL
07:19pETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
07:18pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:11pBritish banks' new disputes service too limited, lawmakers say
RE
07:11pParque Arauco Accepts Offer to Sell 49 Percent Participation in Arauco Centros Comerciales Regionales SpA
BU
07:11pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Investors (AQUA)
GL
07:10pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : ride-share service Chariot to shut operations by March-end
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
4LENNAR CORPORATION : LENNAR CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends
5FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC. : First Citizens Bank, First South Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.