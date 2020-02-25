Log in
Sanrio and Team USA Partner for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

02/25/2020 | 06:03am EST

Iconic Brand Launches Collaboration Timed to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary

Sanrio, Inc., the global lifestyle brand recognized worldwide for its universally beloved pop icon Hello Kitty®, announced today its partnership with Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Also debuting in time for Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary celebration this year, the collaboration will include a limited-edition collection for girls and adults featuring Hello Kitty. Helping lead the partnership as the “Global Ambassador for Inclusivity,” Hello Kitty will be incorporated in the hero design, standing as an iconic symbol for equal opportunity, fair play and global harmony.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005300/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“With such a major presence and fanbase in the United States, it’s an incredible privilege to commemorate our Japanese roots by emerging in Tokyo alongside Team USA,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at Sanrio. “We hope that our collaboration will inspire future generations of athletes and continue to proliferate worldwide messages of friendship and kindness that the Games create.”

Over the past 60 years, Sanrio has cemented a legacy built on the foundation of a small gift, big smile® through the help of Hello Kitty and more than 400 of her friends including My Melody™, Keroppi™, Pompompurin™ and Badtz-Maru™. Today, the brand honors the milestone From Tokyo with Love by sharing its Japanese culture with the world and continuing to build on its core of friendship and kindness.

“We are thrilled to work with Sanrio on this fun and inventive campaign,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products, USOPP. “These products are a celebration of Team USA’s excitement for the upcoming Tokyo Games – held in one of the world’s truly amazing cities – and a great new relationship with Hello Kitty.”

The co-branded product line, developed by Sanrio and Team USA, spans a variety of categories such as apparel, sleepwear, accessories, toys, collectibles, gift and novelty items. The collection will be available starting Summer 2020 at retailers nationwide.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat, My Melody, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, Gudetama and Aggretsuko, is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. Sanrio was founded on the 'small gift, big smile®' philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About USOPC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America’s athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.


