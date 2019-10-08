Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sanroc International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON NOTICE OF EGM AND FORM OF PROXY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

兆邦基地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON

NOTICE OF EGM AND FORM OF PROXY

Reference is made to (i) the circular (the "Circular") of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 September 2019 in relation to, among other things, the share subdivision of the Company, (ii) the notice (the "Notice of EGM") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 23 September 2019 and (iii) the accompanying form of proxy (the "Original Form of Proxy") for use at the EGM. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company noted an inadvertent clerical error in the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy and would like to clarify that paragraph (a) of the ordinary resolution as stated in both the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy should read as follows (with the correction underlined):

"(a) subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subdivided Shares (as defined below), each of the existing issued and unissued ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be subdivided into five (5) ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.002 each (the "Subdivided Shares") with effect from the second nextbusiness day immediately following the date on which this resolution is passed, being a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for business of dealing in securities, such that the authorised share capital of the Company will be HK$20,000,000 made up of 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.002 each;"

Save for the above, all other information stated in the Circular, the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy remains unchanged. This clarification announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Notice of EGM.

- 1 -

As a result of the aforementioned clarification, a revised form of proxy (the "Revised Form of Proxy") containing the revised ordinary resolution for use at the EGM is published and shall replace the Original Form of Proxy. The Revised Form of Proxy is available on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Company at www.szzhaobangji.com. Printed copies of the Revised Form of Proxy will also be despatched to the Shareholders on or about 9 October 2019.

For the avoidance of doubt, Original Form of Proxy lodged by the Shareholders shall be revoked and deemed invalid. Shareholders intending to cast their votes by way of proxy shall use the Revised Form of Proxy instead.

Shareholders are reminded that completion and return of the Revised Form of Proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any adjourned meeting should they so wish.

By order of the Board

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Xu Chujia

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xu Chujia, Mr. Wu Hanyu, Mr. Cai Chun Fai, Mr. Li Yan Sang, Mr. Zhao Yiyong and Mr. Sze-to Kin Keung; two non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Zhan Meiqing and Professor Lee Chack Fan, G.B.S., S.B.S., J.P.; and five independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Chin Tong Godfrey, Mr. Ma Fung Kwok, S.B.S., J.P., Mr. Wong Chun Man, Mr. Ye Longfei and Mr. Zhang Guoliang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sanroc International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aOPG Finalizes Acquisition Of Cube Hydro
PR
11:02aFTRACK : Announces Completion of TPN Assessment Process
BU
11:02aThe Stephens Group Adds Two New Executives and New Associate; Continues to Build Out Capabilities
BU
11:02aMEDTRONIC : Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Valiant TAAA Stent Graft System
DJ
11:02aPERSONALIS, INC. : to Present at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress USA 2019
BU
11:02aCCIX® Consortium Releases CCIX Base Specification Revision 1.1 Version 1.0 with Support for 32GT/s
BU
11:02aDEERE MPANY : John Deere Adds 72-inch Deck Option to Z994R Diesel ZTrak; The Z994R increases productivity with a new 72-inch deck option
AQ
11:02aSWARM64 : Raises Fresh Capital to Accelerate Growth from FPGA Inventor Xilinx
BU
11:01aLUFTHANSA : Aviation Training increases Diamond DA42-VI training fleet at Rostock Airport
AQ
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM APPOINTS PETER VASCONCELOS REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES; Industry Veteran Leads Northeastern U.S. And Eastern Canada Regions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group