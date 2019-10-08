Sanroc International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON NOTICE OF EGM AND FORM OF PROXY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

兆邦基地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON

NOTICE OF EGM AND FORM OF PROXY

Reference is made to (i) the circular (the "Circular") of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 September 2019 in relation to, among other things, the share subdivision of the Company, (ii) the notice (the "Notice of EGM") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 23 September 2019 and (iii) the accompanying form of proxy (the "Original Form of Proxy") for use at the EGM. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company noted an inadvertent clerical error in the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy and would like to clarify that paragraph (a) of the ordinary resolution as stated in both the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy should read as follows (with the correction underlined):

"(a) subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subdivided Shares (as defined below), each of the existing issued and unissued ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be subdivided into five (5) ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.002 each (the "Subdivided Shares") with effect from the second nextbusiness day immediately following the date on which this resolution is passed, being a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for business of dealing in securities, such that the authorised share capital of the Company will be HK$20,000,000 made up of 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.002 each;"

Save for the above, all other information stated in the Circular, the Notice of EGM and the Original Form of Proxy remains unchanged. This clarification announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Notice of EGM.