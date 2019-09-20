Sanroc International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

兆邦基地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Unit 16-18, 11/F., China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications), the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT