SansWrite Helps the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to Fully Automate Inspection and Corrective Action Processes

CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SansWrite today announced a new agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that will help the department fully digitize and automate its licensing inspection summary (LIS) and plan of correction (POC) processes. Pennsylvania DHS will be one of the first government agency to deploy SansWrite’s new Licensee Portal, which eliminates paper-based processes, improves tracking of corrective actions and increases the transparency of the compliance process.



In addition to the Bureau of Human Service Licensing (BHSL), which has been a SansWrite customer since 2010, the new contract extends access to SansWrite’s Inspection and Licensee Portals to the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) and the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS).

“These government agencies are responsible for supporting licensed providers that play a critical role in the care of individuals and families with varying levels of physical, emotional and mental care needs,” said Mark Parker, President of Outlier Technologies, parent company of SansWrite. “Our software ensures the inspectors can help promote compliant environments, as well as ensure any required corrective actions are implemented quickly to protect the ongoing safety and well-being of those being served by licensees.”

SansWrite modernized the inspection and reporting process for inspectors by reducing the amount of typing required to document findings, monitoring inspectors’ progress to ensure complete and accurate reporting, and enabling agencies to publish reports directly to the Internet. SansWrite’s new Licensee Portal further enhances the automated inspection process by providing an online system for inspectors and licensed providers to exchange violation reports and corrective actions directly through SansWrite. The Licensee Portal provides agencies with tracking, alerts and an audit trail, and creates a more consistent approach to licensing throughout BHSL, OCYF and OMHSAS.

“Even though inspectors were completing inspections using SansWrite, plans of correction were still paper-based,” added Parker. “Current policy requires agencies to provide licensing inspection summaries within 10 days, while licensees have 15 days to submit a plan of correction. The Licensee Portal was the missing piece of the compliance process which tracks violations until they are corrected. It also helps licensed providers quickly come into compliance so they can focus on the health and safety of the people in their care.”

SansWrite will showcase the Licensee Portal at two conferences in September, including the Council on Licensure, Enforcement & Regulation (CLEAR) in Minneapolis September 18-21, and at the National Association for Regulatory Administration (NARA) in New Orleans September 23-25.

