Sansoro Health : Empowers Innovation with Emissary Proof of Concept

Live electronic health record (EHR) environments can be difficult to attain and the wait to find a test partner can slow down the sales cycle for health IT vendors. Today, Sansoro Health, Inc., a pioneer in health care data integration, announced their Emissary proof of concept (POC), a cloud-hosted interface that allows health IT developers to bring their innovations to market quicker.

Competitive test environments almost always include a single-server populated with test data to demonstrate their API endpoints. The POC connects to environments across multiple EHRs, allowing health IT developers to manually test workflows in a real-world environment and demonstrate the value of connecting once with Emissary’s universal APIs.

“Customer innovation is stifled because they can’t access a real-world EHR environment, costing significant time and IT resources. Our POC solves this by connecting Emissary to a real EHR system that is built and configured just as it is in a production setting,” said John Orosco, CTO at Sansoro Health. “The activity and reference data available through Emissary will exemplify what a health IT vendor can expect when connected to a live EHR system. This enables health IT developers to confidently code their integrated workflow ahead of implementing at the first EHR site.”

The POC key features and functionality include:

Cloud-hosted environment to demonstrate roadmap innovations

Multiple EHR connections, pre-populated with test data

Authentication keys managed by customer, expiration date and available APIs

Emissary’s POC is available immediately and is currently connected to live EHRs.

Emissary is used by health IT vendors across the health care industry. It facilitates real-time data exchange between applications and EHRs, allowing innovators to build the leading-edge tools that providers need for monitoring patients, managing the environment and ensuring secure data flows.

About Sansoro Health

Sansoro Health provides powerful, one-stop integration solutions for enterprise health technology leaders so they can rapidly deploy and scale innovative solutions. Health IT innovators leverage Emissary®, Sansoro Health’s award-winning software platform, to install swiftly, deliver robust functionality, and slash integration resources. Sansoro Health believes deeply in the power of innovation and collaboration to usher in the next generation of health care. To learn how Emissary creates integration at the speed of innovation, visit sansorohealth.com.

